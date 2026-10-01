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Asian Games 2026: India beat Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling hockey semifinal, one win away from gold

India defeated Pakistan 4-3 in a thrilling hockey semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 to move one step closer to gold. The high-intensity clash saw both teams battle fiercely, but India held their nerve to seal a memorable victory and book a place in the final.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: India beat Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling hockey semifinal, one win away from gold
Courtesy: Asian Hockey Federation
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India’s men’s hockey team stunned Pakistan with a dramatic win in the final moments of the Asian Games 2026 semi-final in Gifu on Thursday, edging their rivals 4-3. Abhishek delivered the knockout blow, scoring with just seconds left on the clock.

India looked in complete control early on. Captain Harmanpreet Singh put his side ahead with two penalty corner goals (5’, 13’), and Sukhjeet Singh extended the lead in the 23rd minute. At that point, it seemed like India could cruise to victory. But Pakistan wasn’t finished.

Just before halftime, Abu Mahmood blasted in a penalty corner to get Pakistan on the scoreboard. After the break, momentum started to tilt. Pakistan pressed harder, keeping possession and pushing into the Indian zone. Hannan Shahid capitalized on a loose clearance at the end of the third quarter, slotting the ball home and cutting the deficit to 3-2. Suddenly, India looked rattled.

Early in the final quarter, Pakistan’s persistence paid off. Shahid set up Waheed Rana to make it 3-3. The Pakistani bench erupted. Now, it felt like the match could go either way.

Both sides pushed for a winner in a frantic finish. Pakistan looked dangerous down the right, but India’s defense held firm. Then came the break India needed. Abhishek took a chance, launching a cross that took a lucky deflection off Sufyan Khan, wrong-footed the Pakistan keeper, and rolled into the net. There simply wasn’t enough time for Pakistan to respond.

With this hard-fought win, India moves into the Asian Games final, where they’ll face either Malaysia or the Republic of Korea on Saturday. On the women’s side, India squares off against China in the final on Friday—a historic moment. It’s the first time since 1998 that both Indian teams have reached the gold medal match at the same Games.

There’s even more at stake this year. Both tournaments act as direct qualifiers for the LA 2028 Olympics, with the gold medalists booking their ticket to Los Angeles.

Also read| India vs Pakistan in group stage again? ICC World Cup 2027 draw to reveal mega fixture tonight

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