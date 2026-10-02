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Asian Games 2026: India beat China to win women's hockey gold after 44 years, qualify for LA 2028 Olympics

India's women's hockey team defeated China 1-0 to win the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, securing direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The historic triumph boosted India's overall medal tally to 76, adding another golden chapter to the country's campaign.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 06:59 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: India beat China to win women's hockey gold after 44 years, qualify for LA 2028 Olympics
A 1-0 victory over world No. 4 China in the final seals a historic gold medal for the Indian women’s team. (Credit: X)
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India’s women’s hockey team pulled off something remarkable at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, snatching a hard-fought 1-0 win against defending champions China. The final was tense—a real nail-biter at the Gifu Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. With this win, India not only broke a 44-year drought for Asian Games gold—the last one came way back in 1982 in New Delhi—but also clinched a direct spot for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Lalremsiami, celebrating her 200th match for India, scored the game-changing goal. Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia stood tall under immense pressure, delivering crucial saves that kept China at bay.

India weren’t expected to win, and early on, the team weathered the storm from China. But in the 10th minute, they seized their chance. Sakshi intercepted a pass deep in the Chinese half and played a perfect ball to Lalremsiami inside the circle. With one sharp turn, Lalremsiami smashed an unstoppable tomahawk into the top corner—India led, 1-0.

From there, China threw everything at India. They dominated possession and forced India’s defenders to dig in. Savita anchored the defense, and her standout moment came when China earned a penalty stroke midway through the second quarter. Zhang Ying stepped up, but Savita guessed right, dove low, and blocked the shot. Shortly after, Navneet Kaur cleared another dangerous ball from the goal line, helping India keep their slim lead at halftime.

The intensity kicked up another notch after the break. China earned another penalty stroke early in the third quarter, but it was overturned thanks to India’s sharp video referral. Salima Tete, India’s captain, then made a gutsy block to keep the opposition from scoring off a penalty corner.

As the clock ticked down, China pulled their goalkeeper for an extra attacker and surged forward. India’s defense didn’t flinch—they chased every runner, blocked every shot, and held on until the final whistle.

For India, this win is more than just a medal. It’s redemption after missing out on the Paris 2024 Olympics—a statement that Indian women’s hockey has arrived and can compete with the world’s best.

Also read| Mohsin Naqvi to attend India vs Pakistan final? ACC drops major update ahead of Asian Games showdown

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