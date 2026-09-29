FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
India seeks China’s Xinjiang air route to tackle Pakistan airspace ban: Ram Mohan Naidu

India seeks China’s Xinjiang air route to tackle Pakistan airspace ban: Ram Moha

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal announces political debut, says she will remain independent

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal announces political debut

Exclusive: Prasoon Joshi on lack of kids-friendly content, reveals where parents are wrong, filmmakers are taking audience for granted

Exclusive: Prasoon Joshi on lack of kids-friendly content, reveals where parents

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Asian Games 2026: Dev Kumar Meena sets new national record in men's pole vault with 5.50m jump

Dev Kumar Meena set a new Indian national record in men's pole vault with a 5.50m clearance at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, finishing 7th.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 06:01 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: Dev Kumar Meena sets new national record in men's pole vault with 5.50m jump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian pole vaulter Dev Kumar Meena set a new national record at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, clearing 5.50m in the men's pole vault final and finishing seventh. He surpassed his previous best of 5.46m, achieving the height on his second attempt, making him the top Indian pole vaulter in the event.

How the final unfolded

The 22-year-old athlete began the final by bypassing the opening height of 5.05m. He successfully cleared 5.20m on his second attempt and 5.35m on his first. His highlight was clearing 5.50m on his second try, which set a new national record. He attempted 5.60m three times but did not succeed in a final that saw several competitors clear this height.

Dev placed seventh overall in a significant continental event, achieving his personal best despite not winning a medal. His performance marks a key milestone for Indian athletics, particularly since he has only recently begun competing at the international senior level.

Other Indian results on the day

Kuldeep Kumar, India's other competitor in the men's final, placed tenth. On his third try, he passed 5.35 meters. Pooja placed seventh in the women's 800-meter final in athletics. In a tactical race, she finished in 2:06.72.

Also read: Ambush In Arunachal: Assam Rifles jawan killed, four others injured as Naga separatists target security forces

India's medal tally

One of the highlights of India's athletics performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Games was Dev's record. India has won five gold, twenty-one silver, and twenty-two bronze medals at the Games thus far. Athletics has added 19 medals to the overall total. Dev had previously established the national record for the men's pole vault at 5.46 meters. With the 5.50m clearance, he has now raised the bar for Indian pole vaulting.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India seeks China’s Xinjiang air route to tackle Pakistan airspace ban: Ram Mohan Naidu
India seeks China’s Xinjiang air route to tackle Pakistan airspace ban: Ram Moha
Former IAS officer Divya Mittal announces political debut, says she will remain independent
Former IAS officer Divya Mittal announces political debut
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor reveals Lord Rama's 'biggest strength', says this role is 'not exciting, but responsibility'
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari film
US-China $60 billion deal leaves India outside: Will New Delhi lose China+1 advantage?
US-China $60 billion deal leaves India outside:Will Delhi lose China+1 advantage
Who is Gulveer Singh? Meet the Indian athlete behind a historic medal hat-trick
Who is Gulveer Singh? Meet the Indian athlete behind a historic medal hat-trick
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement