Asian Games 2026: Dev Kumar Meena sets new national record in men's pole vault with 5.50m jump

Dev Kumar Meena set a new Indian national record in men's pole vault with a 5.50m clearance at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, finishing 7th.

Indian pole vaulter Dev Kumar Meena set a new national record at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, clearing 5.50m in the men's pole vault final and finishing seventh. He surpassed his previous best of 5.46m, achieving the height on his second attempt, making him the top Indian pole vaulter in the event.

How the final unfolded

The 22-year-old athlete began the final by bypassing the opening height of 5.05m. He successfully cleared 5.20m on his second attempt and 5.35m on his first. His highlight was clearing 5.50m on his second try, which set a new national record. He attempted 5.60m three times but did not succeed in a final that saw several competitors clear this height.

Dev placed seventh overall in a significant continental event, achieving his personal best despite not winning a medal. His performance marks a key milestone for Indian athletics, particularly since he has only recently begun competing at the international senior level.

Other Indian results on the day

Kuldeep Kumar, India's other competitor in the men's final, placed tenth. On his third try, he passed 5.35 meters. Pooja placed seventh in the women's 800-meter final in athletics. In a tactical race, she finished in 2:06.72.

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India's medal tally

One of the highlights of India's athletics performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Games was Dev's record. India has won five gold, twenty-one silver, and twenty-two bronze medals at the Games thus far. Athletics has added 19 medals to the overall total. Dev had previously established the national record for the men's pole vault at 5.46 meters. With the 5.50m clearance, he has now raised the bar for Indian pole vaulting.