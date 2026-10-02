Asian Games 2026: Birthday girl Lovlina Borgohain bags boxing gold in 75kg category, joins Mary Kom

Lovlina produced a composed performance in the gold-medal bout, using her counter-punching effectively against an aggressive Bao to secure a unanimous victory, according to ESPN.

Lovlina Borgohain marked her 29th birthday with a gold medal in the women's 75kg boxing event at the Asian Games, producing a commanding performance. Lovlina beat China's Ziyi Bao by unanimous decision in the final. With this triumph, she became the first Indian female boxer since Mary Kom (2014) to win an Asian Games gold.

The 29-year-old produced a composed performance in the gold-medal bout, using her counter-punching effectively against an aggressive Bao to secure a unanimous victory, according to ESPN.

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina bags gold

The Chinese boxer started the contest on the front foot and threw a flurry of punches in the opening round, but Lovlina remained patient and responded with effective counters. She edged the round 3-2.

Bao continued to press in the second round, but Lovlina grew in confidence and landed the cleaner punches. She took the round 4-1 to establish a 2-0 lead on the judges' scorecards.

With the gold within reach, Lovlina maintained her strategy in the third round, allowing Bao to come forward while avoiding heavy damage and finding opportunities to counter.

The Indian was awarded the round unanimously to complete a 5-0 victory and claim the Asian Games title.

Lovlina joins Mary Kom

Meanwhile, with this win, she also became the second female boxer from India to land a gold at the Asian Games after the legendary MC Mary Kom.

Mary had won the flyweight (51kg) title at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Lovlina had bagged silver in the previous edition after losing to China's Li Qian in the final.

India's total medal tally has now reached to 70 which includes 12 gold, 24 silver, and 34 bronze medal at the 20th Asian Games 2026.