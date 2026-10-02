Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal clinches gold in men's 80 kg, India's third in boxing at Games

21-year-old Ankush Panghal won India's first men's boxing gold at Asian Games 2026 beating Korea's Minseong Kim 5-0 in 80kg final; Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda also won gold.

21-year-old boxer Ankush Panghal has won India's first gold medal in men's boxing at the Asian Games 2026. The youngster from Haryana defeated Minseong Kim of South Korea in the men's 80kg final on Friday, October 3.

Dominant win for Ankush in final

In the gold medal match, Ankush won handily with a score of 5-0. He prevailed 4-1 in the first round, 5-0 in the second, and 4-1 once more in the third. This is Ankush's first Asian Games gold medal. Before this, he had already won gold at his maiden Commonwealth Games in July-August 2026.

Before Ankush's gold, India had won two bronze medals in men's boxing at the Asian Games 2026. In the 90kg and +90kg categories, Kapil Pokhariya and Narender Berwal took home bronze, respectively. Ankush's gold represents India's third gold in boxing at the current Games. Overall, India has won six boxing medals so far.

Lovlina and Parveen also won gold

Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda won gold medals in women's boxing on Friday as well. In the women's 75 kg division, Lovlina took home the gold. She defeated China in the final. On her 29th birthday, she won. From the previous edition, she upgraded her silver. After the win, she said, "Today is my birthday. It's an extremely memorable birthday. I imagined I'd have to gift a gold medal on my birthday."

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In the women's 65 kg division, Parveen Hooda took home the gold. In a close 3-2 split decision, she upset Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin, the bronze medalist from the Paris Olympics. With these wins, Lovlina and Parveen joined MC Mary Kom in the list of Indian women boxers who have won Asian Games gold. Mary Kom had won the flyweight 51kg title at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. This ends India's 12-year drought for women's boxing gold at the Asian Games. Priya Ghanghas also won a bronze medal in the women's 60kg division at the Games.