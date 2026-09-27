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Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh becomes first Indian woman to win silver medal in squash

Anahat Singh created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in squash at the Asian Games. The young Indian star produced a memorable campaign to secure the historic silver and add another medal to India’s tally.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh becomes first Indian woman to win silver medal in squash
Anahat Singh (Courtesy: X)
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India's Anahat Singh claimed a silver medal in the women's squash singles competition at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Sunday, falling short to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam with a decisive 3-0 defeat.

The encounter concluded in just 27 minutes, with Anahat surrendering the opening two games 4-11, 4-11, before losing the third game 7-11 in a more closely contested affair.

This achievement brought India's total medal count to 32 at the Games, consisting of four gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze medals.

In the men's singles final, Abhay Singh also secured silver after succumbing 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow.

Ranked 26th in the world, Abhay proved unable to replicate the steadiness of world number 17 Ng Eain Yow, who impressively retained his Asian Games crown in straight games.

Abbay's silver finish meant he forfeited the Olympic qualification spot designated for the gold winner ahead of squash's inaugural Olympic appearance at Los Angeles 2028.

Who is Anahat Singh?

Originally from New Delhi, Anahat discovered squash by accompanying her older sister to competitions, having initially played badminton and drawn motivation from PV Sindhu. Throughout her career, she has trained under Saurav Ghosal, Stéphane Galifi and Grégory Gaultier.

Anahat burst onto the senior scene as a gifted young talent, competing for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at just 14 years old and capturing two bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games. By 2023, at only 15, she etched her name in history by becoming the youngest champion of the Senior National Squash Championship.

In July 2026, she achieved another milestone by capturing the Girls' Singles crown at the World Junior Squash Championships in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada, overcoming Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 3-0 in the championship match. This triumph established her as the first Indian to win the title, breaking Egypt's extended reign over the competition and surpassing Joshna Chinappa's 2005 runner-up achievement.

Her collection of accolades also features three British Junior Open championships and a bronze medal from the 2025 World Junior Championships in Cairo.

Sitting at World No. 20 on the PSA Tour after peaking at a career-best ranking of 18 in February 2026, Singh is now focused on earning a spot to represent India at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, marking squash's inaugural appearance at the Games.

Also read| IND vs WI: Virat Kohli just 59 runs away from joining Sachin Tendulkar in elite 15,000 ODI run club

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