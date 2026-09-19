Asian Games 2026: 45 nations, 43 sports, 469 medal events; 314 Indian athletes set for debut

The Asian Games 2026 will feature 45 nations competing across 43 sports and 469 medal events. India will have 314 athletes making their Asian Games debut while young cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is set to be the youngest member of the Indian contingent.

The Asian Games kick off today in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. It’s the 20th edition, and the numbers are huge—45 countries, 43 sports and 469 medal events. Let’s break down what you need to know, from India’s squad to Olympic qualifications and how much money went into getting ready.

1. The Asian Games actually started in India

Back in 1951, New Delhi hosted the very first Asian Games. Only 11 countries showed up, competing in six sports. India has played host twice—1951 and then again in 1982.

But these Games were never just about medals. The real idea started in 1947 at the Asian Relations Conference in New Delhi. Leaders wanted to push for unity and friendship among Asian countries, and four years later, that dream became a sporting reality.

2. India’s squad: who’s in this time?

This year, 501 Indian athletes are heading in competing across 36 sports. Of those, 267 are men and 234 are women. Here’s the wild part—just over 60% of the team are first-timers. That’s 314 athletes making their Asian Games debut.

The youngest is 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, playing cricket. At the other end, you’ve got 55-year-old Shruti Vora in the equestrian events. In terms of numbers, track and field makes up the biggest chunk (79 athletes), followed by hockey (40), cricket and shooting (30 each), kabaddi (24), and rowing (22).

3. How many events for India?

India’s taking part in 256 events spanning 36 of the 43 sports. Athletics alone accounts for 43 events, then shooting (27), kayaking-canoeing (14), track cycling (11), and badminton (7). Both the men’s and women’s cricket teams will play T20.

4. How big is the Indian camp?

Over 11,000 athletes have poured in from all the participating countries. India’s bringing a total team of 768 people when you count 503 athletes (269 men, 234 women) plus 246 coaches, physios, and support staff.

5. What’s new in the sports lineup?

Six sports have been added as medal events for the first time: Mixed Martial Arts, Padel, Surfing, Teqball, Virtual Taekwondo, and BMX Freestyle.

Mixed Martial Arts mashes together boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and kickboxing. Teqball is a crossover between football and table tennis, while Padel looks a lot like tennis but with walls. Virtual Taekwondo uses VR and motion tracking, and BMX Freestyle is all about jumps and tricks.

On the flip side, Dragon Boat, Roller Sports, and Mind Sports are out this year.

6. Is an Olympic spot on the line?

Yes. Four sports—Archery, Hockey, Squash, and Tennis—will serve as direct qualification routes for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. If you win the men’s or women’s singles in Squash, you get an Olympic quota spot. Same deal for the hockey champions, as long as they fit the Olympic rules for that sport.

7. How much did India spend preparing?

A whopping Rs 703 crore went into India’s Asian Games campaign between November 2023 and August 2026. That covers Rs 252 crore for international competitions, Rs 118 crore for domestic training and camps, Rs 89 crore on equipment, Rs 86 crore for foreign coaches and support staff, and Rs 40 crore for training abroad.

Fifty foreign experts have come onboard, working across 30 sports—there are 14 just for athletics, 8 for hockey, and 5 for shooting alone.

8. Who are the big Indian names to watch?

- Anahat Singh: World junior squash champ and the youngest Asian woman to crack the squash top 20.

- Esha Singh: Set a world record in the 25m pistol at the Munich World Cup.

- Jyothi Surekha Vennam: Three golds in archery at the 2023 Asian Games.

- Gulveer Singh: Indian record holder in both 5,000m and 10,000m, won double gold at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships.

- Avinash Sable: Gold in the 3,000m steeplechase at the last Asian Games.

- Parul Chaudhary: Gold in the 5,000m and silver in the steeplechase last year.

- Ancy Sojan: Smashed a 22-year-old Indian long jump record with a 6.88m leap.

- Mirabai Chanu: First Indian female weightlifter with three straight Commonwealth golds.

- Aman Sehrawat: After a Paris Olympics bronze, he’s eyeing Asian Games hardware.

9. How’s India done so far?

Since 1951, India’s racked up 778 Asian Games medals—183 gold, 238 silver, and 357 bronze. That puts us 5th in the all-time rankings. At the 2023 Hangzhou Games, India broke the 100-medal barrier for the first time: 28 gold, 38 silver, 40 bronze, for a record 106 medals.

10. What’s India’s top sport at the Games?

Athletics leads, no contest: 283 medals. After that comes shooting (80), wrestling (65), and boxing (61). The star of the show? P.T. Usha, with 11 Asian Games medals—four gold, seven silver.

11. What’s different about the event this time?

No traditional athletes’ village. Instead, athletes are staying in hotels, temporary containers, and even the Costa Serena cruise ship. There are 54 venues scattered across Japan. The theme for Aichi-Nagoya is “Imagine One Asia.”

If you’re watching in India, Sony Sports Network is airing the Games live, and you can stream them on SonyLIV.

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