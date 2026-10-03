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Asian Games 2026: 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod wins historic women’s recurve archery gold

Kumkum Mohod made Asian Games history on Saturday, winning India’s first individual women’s recurve gold after beating South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a thrilling shoot-off. Know more about the final match and her campaign in the Asian Games 2026.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 08:54 AM IST

Asian Games 2026: 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod wins historic women’s recurve archery gold
Kumkum Mohod wins historic Asian Games recurve gold. (Pic Credits: X/OlympicKhel)
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17-year-old Indian archer Kumkum Mohod scripted history on Saturday at the Asian Games 2026 by clinching the country's first individual women's recurve gold m,edal defeating South Korea's Oh Yejin in a dramatic shoot-off. The final was tied at 5-5 after five sets, taking the game to a shoot-off where Yejin shot an 8 with her final arrow, whereas Kumkum produced a perfect 10 to win the gold.

With this win, Kumkum Mohod became the first-ever Indian woman to win an individual recurve medal at the Asian Games.

The final began with Yejin taking the opening set 29-27 and a 2-0 lead. The second set was tied 29-29, leaving Yejin with a 3-1 advantage. Kumkum made a comeback in the third set with a perfect 30 against Yejin's 29, also levelling the contest 3-3.

The South Korean archer took the lead again after the fourth set with 28-27. In the fifth set, Kumkum fought back and again scored a perfect 30, following which the contest went into a shoot-off.

In the shoot-off, Kumkum hit the 10-ring while Yejin managed only an eight.

Kumkum Mohod's Asian Games 2026 campaign

This is Kumkum's third medal in the Asian Games 2026 after the women's recurve team gold and mixed team silver on Friday.

In the women's recurve team, she teamed up with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma and defeated South Korea in the final to win gold. In the mixed team, she partnered with Dhiraj Bommadevara to win silver after India lost to China in the final.

India's medal tally after Kumkum's win

Gold - 17 medals

Silver - 25 medals

Bronze - 35 medals

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