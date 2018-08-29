Asian Games 2018: MP Chief Minister gives Rs 75 lakh reward to silver medallist Muskan Kirar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 75 lakh for archer Muskan Kirar, who along with Madhumita Kumari, won a silver medal in Women's Compound Archery Team event of the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games.

The national side on Tuesday narrowly missed the Gold as they finished three points behind the winning team Korea with a final scoreline being 231-228.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan said that the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that all medal winners from the BJP-led state will get different cash prizes.

"Chief Minister had announced that gold medal winners of Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be given Rs 50 lakh, silver medal winners will be given Rs 30 lakh and bronze medal winners will be given Rs 20 lakh each. They will also be offered jobs as gazetted officers," Chauhan told ANI.

The 18th edition of Asian Games is currently being held in Indonesia. India is currently ranked eighth at the prestigious tournament with a total of 50 medals so far - nine gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze.