Asian Games 2018: Indian women's squash team enters semifinals, assured of medal

The Indian women's squash team today assured itself of a medal after advancing to the semifinals at the 18th Asian Games here.

The women's team comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued its unbeaten run, defeating China 3-0 in the penultimate pool match.

The team will play its final Pool B match against Hong Kong tomorrow and will look to top its pool.

The women's team, which won a maiden silver medal at Incheon four years ago, had earlier beaten Iran, Thailand and Indonesia.

Pallikal and Chinappa had also won bronze medals in the women's singles event last week.