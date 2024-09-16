Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

The highly anticipated playoffs of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy are set to kick off on Monday, September 16, featuring two thrilling semi-final matches and the fifth-place playoff. One of the standout fixtures of the day will see defending champions India face off against the 2021 titleholders Korea, as they vie to secure a spot in the finals on Tuesday, September 17. India topped the points table, while Korea clinched the fourth spot to earn their place in the playoffs.

The journey to the semi-finals has been a tale of contrasting fortunes for the two teams. Team India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, has been in scintillating form, boasting a flawless record with wins in all their matches. In contrast, Korea had to battle until the final matchday to secure their playoff berth.

India's campaign began with a dominant 3-0 victory over hosts China, followed by a convincing 5-1 win against Japan and a resounding 8-1 triumph over Korea. They continued their winning streak with victories over Malaysia (3-1) and Pakistan (2-1) to finish the group stage unbeaten. Harmanpreet Singh has been a standout performer for India, leading the team in goals with five to his name.

Meanwhile, Korea started with draws against Japan (5-5) and Pakistan (2-2) before securing their first win with a 3-2 victory over China. Despite a loss to India, they managed to secure their spot in the semi-finals with a draw against Malaysia. Korea will enter the match as the underdogs, with Y Jihun leading the charge as the competition's top goalscorer with seven goals to his credit.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Korea semi-final match take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

The match between India and Korea will be played in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday, September 16.

What time will the semi-final match between India and Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start?

The semi-final match between India and Korea will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final match between India and Korea be available in India?

The live telecast of the semi-final match between India and Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final match between India and Korea be available in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final match between India and Korea will be available on the SonyLIV app.

