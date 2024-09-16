Twitter
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to this India pacer ahead of Test series

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

Sebi withdraws statement on 'unprofessional work culture' amid employee unrest, commits to...

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Protesting doctors accept Mamata Banerjee's ‘final’ talks invite on these 3 conditions

Meet woman who cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching while looking after ailing father, but then lost parents, now she...

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beat South Korea 4-1, to face China in final

Defending champions India defeated South Korea 4-1 to storm into the final of the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Monday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 05:30 PM IST

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beat South Korea 4-1, to face China in final
Defending champions India defeated South Korea 4-1 to storm into the final of the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Monday.

India scored through Uttam Singh (13th minute), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (19th, 45th) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32nd), while Korea's lone goal came from the stick of Yang Jihun (33rd).

India will take on hosts China in Tuesday's final. India beat China 3-0 in a league stage game.

Earlier in the day, China defeated Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the first semi-final after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Meanwhile, in the fifth-sixth place classification match, Japan beat Malaysia 4-2 in shoot-out following a 4-4 stalemate during 60 minutes.

