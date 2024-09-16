Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beat South Korea 4-1, to face China in final

Defending champions India defeated South Korea 4-1 to storm into the final of the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Monday.

India scored through Uttam Singh (13th minute), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (19th, 45th) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32nd), while Korea's lone goal came from the stick of Yang Jihun (33rd).

India will take on hosts China in Tuesday's final. India beat China 3-0 in a league stage game.

Earlier in the day, China defeated Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the first semi-final after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Meanwhile, in the fifth-sixth place classification match, Japan beat Malaysia 4-2 in shoot-out following a 4-4 stalemate during 60 minutes.

