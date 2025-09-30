Asia Cup Trophy Row: How rich is PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and what businesses does he run in Pakistan?

Farah Khan’s cook Dilip gets star-level treatment with his own vanity van on Pati Patni Aur Panga set
SPORTS
The Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy took center stage after Team India’s thrilling win over Pakistan in the final. Despite their unbeaten run, India refused to accept the trophy from ACC chief and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
A major controversy erupted after the final of the Asia Cup 2025 when the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). India won the title with a remarkable performance in the match held on September 29, 2025, but during the ceremony, Naqvi walked out of the stadium with the trophy after Team India refused to accept it from him.
Mohsin Naqvi was born on October 28, 1978, in Lahore. He completed his education at Government College University, Lahore. He then earned a degree in journalism from Ohio University, USA. His career began with CNN. He then established his media empire in 2009 when he launched City News Network. Its first channel, C42 (later City 42), quickly became one of Pakistan's leading media groups. Naqvi's contributions to the media field led him to the political arena.
Naqvi's political roots are linked to Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari. This relationship secured him the position of acting Chief Minister of Punjab from January 2023 to February 2024. However, his tenure was surrounded by controversies. After politics, he entered the world of cricket, where he joined the PCB Governing Board immediately after leaving the post of Chief Minister of Punjab. In February 2024, he was appointed the 37th Chairman of the PCB. A year later, in April 2025, he was elected President of the ACC.
Mohsin Naqvi is one of Pakistan's leading media tycoons and a businessman, along with being a politician. Consequently, his net worth is in the crores. According to media reports, Mohsin Naqvi's net worth is approximately USD 10 million, or approximately Rs 88.75 crore. A significant portion of Naqvi's wealth comes from his real estate investments and advisory roles in technology startups.