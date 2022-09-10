'There were no Pakistani flags available': Shahid Afridi reveals why daughter waved Indian flag during Ind vs Pak match

File Photo

Shahid Afridi has revealed why his daughter was waving the Indian flag during India's match against Pakistan in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup tournament on September 4. Both archrivals met for the second time in their first Super-Four clash of the tournament, with Pakistan winning in an exciting last-over finish.

The former Pakistan captain claimed that he and his family attended the live match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. He said that his wife later informed him that there were only about 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium for the game, resulting in a lack of Pakistani flags. He further revealed that his younger daughter waved the Indian flag and that he was hesitant to share the footage on Twitter.

"My wife told me that there were barely 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. Pakistani flags were not available there so my younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I was unsure about whether to share it online or not," Afridi said in his latest YouTube video.

Last Sunday, India and Pakistan faced each other in the Asia Cup's Super 4 stage. Pakistan defeated India by five wickets after successfully chasing down a 182-run target. India batted first and scored 181/7 in 20 overs thanks to some outstanding batting from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul each scored 28 runs, giving India a strong start at the top of the order.

Kohli scored 60 off 44 balls before being run out by Asif Ali. Deepak Hooda scored 16 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant contributed 13 and 14 runs, respectively.

Pakistan then came in to bat and finished the game in 19.5 overs with Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz playing some useful knocks for their side.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won convincingly over Afghanistan in their second Super Four match to book their place in the 2022 Asia Cup final. However, their most recent Super Four defeat to Sri Lanka was a cause for concern among fans. Sri Lankan bowlers wiped out Pakistan for 121 runs before easily achieving the target with five wickets and three overs remaining.

Babar Azam, the standout skipper, showed signs of returning to form by reaching the highest 30 runs off 29 balls. However, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman failed to make an impression before the blockbuster final on Sunday.