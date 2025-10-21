FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over trophy again, what is BCCI planning now?

Representatives from BCCI, including Rajeev Shukla, and other member boards had written to ACC president Mohsin Naqvi regarding handing over the Asia Cup trophy to India. However, Naqvi insisted that someone from BCCI should collect the trophy from him in Dubai. What is BCCI planning next?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 06:15 PM IST

Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over trophy again, what is BCCI planning now?
The standoff between the Asian Cricket Council's Pakistani head Mohsin Naqvi and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the Asia Cup trophy. In the latest development, Naqvi has refused to release the trophy, which is required to be handed over to the champions, India. Despite a new request from the BCCI, supported by Afghanistan and Sri Lanka cricket boards, Naqvi insisted that a BCCI representative must collect the trophy from the ACC headquarters in Dubai. The BCCI has rejected this requirement and plans to address this issue at an upcoming ICC meeting.

Mohsin Naqvi declines to release Asia Cup trophy

According to PTI, an ACC source stated that representatives from BCCI, including Rajeev Shukla, and other member boards had written to ACC president Mohsin Naqvi regarding handing over the Asia Cup trophy to India. "But his(Mohsin Naqvi) response was that someone from BCCI should come to Dubai and take the trophy from him. So that matter has still not moved. BCCI has made its stance clear that it won't be receiving the trophy from him. So the matter will most likely be decided in the ICC meeting,” said the ACC source.  Former BCCI secretary Jay Shah currently leads the ICC, and the trophy remains at the ACC headquarters following the unusual presentation ceremony. 

Asia Cup trophy controversy: What happened

Following India’s win over Pakistan in a thrilling title Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Minister for Interior, and pandemonium ensued in the post-match presentation. In response to India's decision, an official removed the Asia Cup trophy from its place on a raised dais and carried it off the ground without explanation. 

Despite the imbroglio, the Indian players celebrated with enthusiasm. Captain Suryakumar Yadav even mimicked former skipper Rohit Sharma's iconic slow walk from the 2024 T20 World Cup final and lifted an imaginary trophy, joined by teammates. Meanwhile, Naqvi later remarked that India could collect the trophy from the ACC office if they wanted.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

