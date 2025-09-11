Add DNA as a Preferred Source
SPORTS

Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023

The Asia Cup, launched in 1984, has showcased thrilling rivalries between India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. India leads with 8 titles, followed by Sri Lanka with 6 and Pakistan with 2. From 1984 to 2023, the tournament has delivered iconic cricketing moments. See the whole list of winners here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 01:16 PM IST

Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
The Asia Cup, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments in the continent. Since its inception in 1984, the competition has seen intense rivalries between cricketing giants like India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Over the years, the format has alternated between ODI and T20I depending on the upcoming ICC tournaments. Here’s a complete list of Asia Cup winners from 1984 to 2023, along with the status of the 2025 edition.

Asia Cup Winners (1984-2023)

  • 1984 - India defeated Sri Lanka in the inaugural tournament held in the UAE.
  • 1986 - Sri Lanka won their first title at home against Pakistan.
  • 1988 - India lifted the trophy in Bangladesh, beating Sri Lanka.
  • 1990-91 - India retained the crown by defeating Sri Lanka in Kolkata.
  • 1995 - India secured another win against Sri Lanka in the UAE.
  • 1997 - Sri Lanka triumphed over India at home.
  • 2000 - Pakistan claimed their maiden Asia Cup, beating Sri Lanka in Dhaka.
  • 2004 - Sri Lanka won against India in Colombo.
  • 2008 - Sri Lanka again defeated India, this time in Pakistan.
  • 2010 - India clinched the title in Sri Lanka, defeating the hosts.
  • 2012 - Pakistan edged past Bangladesh by just 2 runs in a thrilling final.
  • 2014 - Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in Dhaka.
  • 2016 - India won the first T20 Asia Cup, defeating Bangladesh.
  • 2018 - India edged out Bangladesh in a nail-biting final in the UAE.
  • 2022 - Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan in Dubai to win their sixth title.
  • 2023 - India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Colombo, securing their eighth Asia Cup crown.

Team-Wise Asia Cup Titles (till 2023)

  • India - 8 titles (most successful team)
  • Sri Lanka - 6 titles
  • Pakistan - 2 titles

The Asia Cup has showcased thrilling rivalries and iconic moments for over four decades. With India leading the tally, Sri Lanka close behind, and Pakistan delivering memorable wins, the tournament remains a true celebration of Asian cricket. The 2025 Asia Cup season has now begun. Who will lift the trophy this time?

