Asia Cup 2025 handshake row: India cancels practice session, press conference as tensions with Pakistan continue to simmer

Hours after Pakistan cancelled its pre-match press conference before its must-win Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE, India decided to cancel its scheduled practice session and press meet on Wednesday. Read here to know why both the teams cancelled pre-match press meet.

In the wake of Pakistan's cancellation of its pre-match press conference ahead of its vital Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE, India also called off its scheduled practice session and press meet on Wednesday, September 17. However, Neither Pakistan nor India provided an official explanation for the last-minute schedule changes.

Why Pakistan cancelled pre-match press meet?

Pakistan's decision to skip the press conference, ahead of an international fixture in a multi-nation tournament, was seen as a way to avoid questions about their demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft for the rest of the tournament. India's decision was not considered as controversial.

Why India cancelled pre-match press meet?

Before Asia Cup began, the BCCI had issued a schedule outlining all of India's practice sessions and press conferences for the tournament. This schedule specified that India would hold a three-hour practice session beginning at 6 pm (Gulf time) on September 17, with a team member available for media interaction.

However, late on Tuesday night, the board confirmed the cancellation of both events. "Please note there will be no media and practice session tomorrow. It is a rest day. Will convey practice and PC time for pre-match PC for Thursday later," the BCCI communicated in the official WhatsApp group.

India conducted a comprehensive practice session on Tuesday, with all team members participating, in preparation for their upcoming group-stage match against Oman on Friday.

It's worth noting that the BCCI had previously stated that the published schedule was subject to change without prior notification.

While the cancellations of press conferences by India and Pakistan may not be directly linked, the intention to avoid specific lines of questioning was largely apparent.

What is handshake controversy?

The situation began with India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, refraining from shaking hands with his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, during the toss of their Asia Cup Group A match in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The tension heightened when Indian players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts even after the match concluded. Subsequently, India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, stated that this decision originated from higher authorities, with the Indian team aiming to honor the 26 victims who tragically lost their lives in a horrific terror attack in Pahlagam earlier this year. He also dedicated India's victory over Pakistan to the armed forces.

Pakistan's response to handshake controversy

Pakistan responded strongly to the situation. Salman Agha skipped the post-match press conference in protest of India's refusal to shake hands. The following day, the Pakistan Cricket Board lodged an official complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that the former Zimbabwe cricketer had informed Salman Agha about the absence of a handshake at the toss. The PCB requested Pycroft's removal from the remainder of the tournament.

Although the ICC officially dismissed the PCB's request, reports indicate that Pycroft might be replaced by Richie Richardson for matches involving Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

