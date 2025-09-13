Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat’s absence, here’s why IND vs PAK match is proving to be least-hyped

Read here to know 5 key reason why IND vs PAK match is proving to be least-hyped this year.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the T20 Asia Cup is experiencing an unusual downturn in ticket sales, with less than a day to go before the September 14 clash in Dubai. Despite organizers introducing a single-ticket format aimed at simplifying purchases, demand hasn't seen a significant surge, leaving many wondering about the factors behind this trend.

Here are 5 key reason why IND vs PAK match ticktes in Asia Cup are going unsold:

1. Pahalgam terror attack

The tense situation in Pahalgam on April 22, which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a war-like scenario, continues to cast a shadow over the nation's mood. This sensitive backdrop likely contributes to dampened enthusiasm for the upcoming match, despite the historic rivalry between the two cricketing nations. The emotional weight of past geopolitical tensions appears to be influencing fan sentiment, reflecting how external factors can shape sports engagement.

2. Absence of cricket icons

The retirement of iconic players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20 internationals has noticeably impacted ticket demand. Fans are set to witness their first India-Pakistan T20 encounter in over a decade without these legendary batters, leading to palpably lower excitement levels. Their absence marks a significant shift in the dynamics of this high-voltage match, with former cricketer Aakash Chopra suggesting their presence would have substantially boosted attendance.

3. One-sided matches reduce anticipation

India's dominant performance, exemplified by their nine-wicket win over the UAE where they bowled out the opponents for just 57 runs, highlights the one-sided nature of some recent matches involving India and Pakistan. This lopsided trend potentially diminishes anticipation for a closely contested India-Pakistan game, affecting ticket sales as fans might expect a less competitive encounter.

4. Subdued hype and changing fan interests

The traditional fervor surrounding India-Pakistan cricket clashes appears less intense this time around. Various factors likely contribute to this shift, including player retirements, evolving tournament structures, and changing fan interests. The altered landscape of cricket random seems to be leading to subdued ticket sales, reflecting broader changes in how fans engage with the sport.

5. Prohibitive Pricing

Premium ticket prices have escalated dramatically, with packages costing as high as Rs 2.5 lakh for just two seats, posing a significant affordability barrier for fans eager to watch the match live in Dubai. This pricing has sparked disappointment and calls on social media for more accessible, single-match tickets to be released closer to the game date ¹ ² ³.

Additional factors at play

Beyond the identified reasons, another potential factor could be the shifting demographics and interests of cricket fans, alongside global and regional events influencing sports consumption patterns. The interplay of these elements likely contributes to the uniquely slow market observed this year, contrasting with the typically frenetic demand for India-Pakistan match tickets. Emirates Cricket officials attribute the sluggish sales partly to the absence of Rohit and Virat, noting a stark difference from previous events like the Champions Trophy where tickets sold out rapidly.

Meanwhile, Asian Cricket Council – have reportedly slashed the prices in hopes of filling up the seats. The prices for the standard tickets have been reduced to 350 dirhams (INR 8415 approx.) from 475 dirhams (INR 11420 approx.) initially.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
