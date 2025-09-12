Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Ahead of India-Pakistan clash, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh's message for Suryakumar Yadav: 'Indian players should...'

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, there is ongoing boycott calls for the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14 in Dubai. Amid this, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh gave their two cents on the matter. Know what they said.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Ahead of India-Pakistan clash, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh's message for Suryakumar Yadav: 'Indian players should...'
Ahead of the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup India-Pakistan match, former Indian cricketers have reacted to the first face-off between the two nations since India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’. Kapil Dev, former India captain, asked the Indian squad to just focus on ‘doing their job’ amid the growing boycott calls. Former spinner Harbhajan Singh called for improvement in India and Pakistan’s diplomatic relations before the two countries meet on the cricket field. 

What did Kapil Dev say?

Amid the boycott calls, Kapil Dev urged players should just focus on going about their tasks on the field. "The Indian players should stay focused solely on the game. They have a good team and must win," Kapil told reporters, according to news agency PTI. "Players should concentrate only on their performance and not get distracted by anything else. Just go and win. The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs," the 66-year-old added. Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the upcoming match against Pakistan as part of Asia Cup 2025. 

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government came up with a policy under which the country would not have any bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan. However, the Indian teams won't be stopped from competing against the arch-rivals in multilateral events. Supreme Court recently decline listing plea seeking cancellation of the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14, 2025 at Dubai. A petition filed by four law students, led by Urvashi Jain, argued that playing Pakistan days after Operation Sindoor sends a message at odds with national dignity and sacrifices made by Indian security forces.

How Harbhajan Singh reacted?

Harbhajan Singh recently expressed his personal opposition to cricketing ties with Pakistan, but said he would abide by the Indian government’s decisions on such matters. “India-Pakistan match always comes in the limelight. But after Operation Sindoor, everyone said there should be no cricket and no business.” “Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel till the time relations between the two countries do not improve, cricket and business should not be there as well. But then, that is my thought. If the government says the match can happen, it should happen," Harbhajan added.

Meawnhile, after this match if India and Pakistan qualify for the Super 4s stage from Group A, then the two teams will once again meet on Sunday, September 21. 

