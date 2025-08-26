Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Chat with Astrologer Online For Free: Instant Guidance for Life’s Big Questions

When is Ganesh Visarjan 2025? Check date, puja rituals, bank holidays

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in MAJOR trouble? FIR filed against superstars marketing defective...

Exclusive: Swara Bhasker, Fawad Ahmad on Pati Patni aur Panga, next reality show in politician's wishlist: 'Agni pariksha chalegi, par Bigg Boss nahi'

India's GDP growth rate for April-June quarter slows down to ..., says Reuters polls, what may happen after US Tariffs kick in?

Meet Rishabh Agarwal, IIT grad, hired by Mark Zuckerberg for Meta Superintelligence Labs, now resigned due to...

Weather today: MET issues advisory for continuous rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir amid sharp rise in water levels

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025

From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bolly

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeSports

SPORTS

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Asia Cup 2025 will witness fresh energy as seven Indian cricketers make their debut. From exciting young batsmen to promising bowlers, these rising stars are ready to shine on the big stage and strengthen Team India’s campaign with their talent, passion, and fearless approach.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 05:19 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Asia Cup 2025 promises to be an exciting tournament for Indian cricket fans, not just because of the high-voltage matches but also due to the fresh faces joining the squad. Seven Indian players are set to make their Asia Cup debut, bringing a wave of young energy and hope for the future.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh, India’s explosive batter, made his T20I debut against Ireland in 2023. The dynamic left-hander is now set to make his Asia Cup debut in 2025, marking another milestone in his promising cricketing journey.

Abhishek Sharma

The young opener has impressed with his aggressive batting in the IPL. After making his T20 debut last year, his fearless stroke play has made him a strong contender for the top order.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson made his T20 debut in 2015 and has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and IPL. Samson’s wicketkeeping and batting talent finally get recognition at a major ICC event.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is a hard-hitting all-rounder who brings balance to the side with his powerful batting and handy medium-pace bowling, ideal for subcontinental conditions. He made his T20 debut in 2019 and is going to make his Asia Cup debut this year.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma is known for his explosive batting. Jitesh adds depth to India’s middle order. His ability to accelerate scoring in the death overs could be crucial he is going to make his Asia Cup debut this year.

Harshit Rana

The young pacer, Harshit Rana, has made waves in domestic cricket with his pace and aggression. He made his T20 debut against England in February 2025, and the Asia Cup will be his chance to showcase his talent at the bigger international stage.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy made his T20I debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka. He brings variety to India’s bowling attack, with his variations capable of troubling opposition batters, especially on slow pitches.

The Asia Cup 2025 marks a fresh chapter for Indian cricket with these seven debutants. Their inclusion not only strengthens the squad but also reflects India’s growing bench strength, giving fans plenty of reasons to look forward to the tournament.

ALSO READ: Team India to play without jersey sponsor? Dream11 pulls out weeks before Asia Cup 2025

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When is Ganesh Visarjan 2025? Check date, puja rituals, bank holidays
When is Ganesh Visarjan 2025? Check date, puja rituals, bank holidays
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in MAJOR trouble? FIR filed against superstars marketing defective...
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika in MAJOR trouble? FIR filed against superstars for...
PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'
PM Modi's BIG statement as Trump's 50% US tariff deadline looms
'God definitely leaves...': Viral video shows woman giving elderly lady ride, her final reaction melts hearts
'God definitely leaves...': Viral video shows woman giving elderly lady ride, he
Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, calming face masks, exfoliation, more
Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, face masks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE