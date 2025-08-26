Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Asia Cup 2025 will witness fresh energy as seven Indian cricketers make their debut. From exciting young batsmen to promising bowlers, these rising stars are ready to shine on the big stage and strengthen Team India’s campaign with their talent, passion, and fearless approach.

The Asia Cup 2025 promises to be an exciting tournament for Indian cricket fans, not just because of the high-voltage matches but also due to the fresh faces joining the squad. Seven Indian players are set to make their Asia Cup debut, bringing a wave of young energy and hope for the future.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh, India’s explosive batter, made his T20I debut against Ireland in 2023. The dynamic left-hander is now set to make his Asia Cup debut in 2025, marking another milestone in his promising cricketing journey.

Abhishek Sharma

The young opener has impressed with his aggressive batting in the IPL. After making his T20 debut last year, his fearless stroke play has made him a strong contender for the top order.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson made his T20 debut in 2015 and has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and IPL. Samson’s wicketkeeping and batting talent finally get recognition at a major ICC event.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is a hard-hitting all-rounder who brings balance to the side with his powerful batting and handy medium-pace bowling, ideal for subcontinental conditions. He made his T20 debut in 2019 and is going to make his Asia Cup debut this year.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma is known for his explosive batting. Jitesh adds depth to India’s middle order. His ability to accelerate scoring in the death overs could be crucial he is going to make his Asia Cup debut this year.

Harshit Rana

The young pacer, Harshit Rana, has made waves in domestic cricket with his pace and aggression. He made his T20 debut against England in February 2025, and the Asia Cup will be his chance to showcase his talent at the bigger international stage.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy made his T20I debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka. He brings variety to India’s bowling attack, with his variations capable of troubling opposition batters, especially on slow pitches.

The Asia Cup 2025 marks a fresh chapter for Indian cricket with these seven debutants. Their inclusion not only strengthens the squad but also reflects India’s growing bench strength, giving fans plenty of reasons to look forward to the tournament.

