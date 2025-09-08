Asia Cup 2025: 5 Indian cricketers who have scored most runs for India in Asia Cup, from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Yuvraj Singh are India’s top run-scorers in T20 Asia Cup history. From Kohli’s consistency to SKY’s explosiveness, these batsmen have delivered memorable knocks, showcasing India’s dominance in the tournament.

The Asia Cup in its T20 format has given cricket fans some unforgettable batting displays. Indian cricketers, known for their flair and consistency in white-ball cricket, have always dominated the run charts. From stalwarts like Yuvraj Singh to modern-day greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India’s batting lineup has produced iconic moments. Here’s a look at the top five Indian run-scorers in T20 Asia Cup history.

Virat Kohli - 429 Runs

Virat Kohli leads the chart with 429 runs in just 9 innings. Averaging a staggering 85.80 at a strike rate of 132, he has been India’s backbone in crucial games. His unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in 2022 is remembered as one of the finest innings in the tournament’s history.

Rohit Sharma - 271 Runs

India’s current white-ball captain, Rohit Sharma, has scored 271 runs in 9 innings. Known for his effortless stroke play, he averages around 30 and strikes at 141. His 83-run knock in the Asia Cup remains a highlight of his ability to anchor and accelerate when needed.

Suryakumar Yadav - 139 Runs

The “Mr. 360” of Indian cricket, Suryakumar Yadav, has quickly made his mark with 139 runs in just 5 innings. With a blistering strike rate of 163, SKY’s fearless approach and unconventional shot-making have provided India with explosive starts and quick runs in the middle overs.

KL Rahul - 132 Runs

Stylish opener KL Rahul has scored 132 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.40. With his calm temperament and technically sound batting, Rahul has often played the role of stabiliser in pressure situations, complementing the aggressive players around him.

Yuvraj Singh - 89 Runs

The legendary Yuvraj Singh, known for his big-hitting and match-winning abilities, contributed 89 runs in 4 innings. Averaging 44.50, his composed knocks in the Asia Cup showcased his ability to perform on big stages, even though his T20 appearances were limited.

From Kohli’s consistency to SKY’s explosiveness, these five players represent the evolution of India’s batting in the Asia Cup. Together, they highlight how experience and innovation have made India a powerhouse in T20 cricket.

