Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Schedule, qualified teams, format, venues- All you need to know

The winner of Friday's match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will join the teams as A2. The Super 4 will consist of six matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

File Photo

The Asia Cup 2022 tournament, which is currently currently happening in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is nearing its completion. Five league stage matches have been completed, with one more encounter remaining until the League stage comes to an end.

Asia Cup 2022: How will the Asia Cup Super 4 format work?

The six teams competing in Asia Cup 2022 have been divided into two groups: Group A and Group B. The top two teams from Group A and Group B will advance to the Super 4 stage. All four qualified teams will face each other once in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. The Asia Cup Super 4 stage will kick off on September 3 in Sharjah, with five matches taking place in Dubai until September 9.

Asia Cup 2022: Teams that have qualified for Asia Cup Super 4 stage

Three teams, India, Afghanistan, and the official host Sri Lanka, have reached the final four. India finished first in Group A (A1), while Afghanistan finished first in Group B. (B2). Sri Lanka (B1) qualified for the Super 4 after defeating Bangladesh by two wickets in Dubai on Thursday.

The winner of Friday's match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will join the teams as A2. The Super 4 will consist of six matches. The final will take place on September 11 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 schedule

Match 1, September 3: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 7:30PM IST

Match 2, September 4: India vs A2 (Pakistan or Hong Kong), Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 3, September 6: Afghanistan vs India, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 4, September 7: A2 vs Sri Lanka, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 5, September 8: India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 6, September 9: Afghanistan vs A2, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

September 11: Final, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

