PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Match 6: Predicted XI, toss update, weather forecast, pitch report, players to watch

In the sixth game of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah, Pakistan will square off against Hong Kong. Both of these teams, which are part of Group A, suffered defeats to India during the group stage. The winner of this game will proceed to the Super 4 stage.

Pakistan is currently second on the Group A list due to their narrow defeat against India, while Hong Kong is at the last position on the list as they lost to India by a margin of 40 runs. However, a win is the only need to qualify further for both of them.

Asia Cup 2022, Match 6- Pakistan vs Hong Kong

Weather Forecast

The weather at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be 34 degrees Celsius and quite humid. The outcome of the match would be determined by the coin toss. There is less possibility of precipitation.

Pitch Report

The average first innings score in 21 T20s at Sharjah in 2021 was 143.85. The chasing team won 11, while the team batting first won 10. Last game, Bangladesh fought to get to 127 against Afghanistan’s spinners who found turn.

Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first. Pakistan lost the match batting first in the previous game against India. Hence, they will aim to bowl first this time. So far, all the teams batting second have won the matches in Asia Cup 2022. Hence, bowling first will be the favourite option for both teams.

Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI

Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla.

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasim Murtaza, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Key Players

Pakistan- Babar Azam (c)

In 12 T20 innings at Sharjah, the Pakistan captain has scored 380 runs at an average of 38.00 and strike rate of 121.79.

Mohammad Rizwan returns to a ground he has a good record at: 11 inns, 281 runs, avg. 40.14, SR 123.25.

Asif Ali has a strike rate of 164.14 in 14 innings at Sharjah (238 runs, avg. 29.75).

Haris Rauf has taken eight wickets in just four matches at Sharjah (avg. 13.63, econ. 6.81).

Hong Kong- Babar Hayat

The batter has the second-most runs for Hong Kong in T20Is (799), with the best average of any player (29.59).

Yasim Murtaza scored the most runs in the Asia Cup Qualifier tournament (130) at an average of 43.33 and strike rate of 125.00.

Ehsan Khan is Hong Kong’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is (39) was then economical against India (0/26).

Aizaz Khan has the most wickets for Hong Kong in T20Is: 48 inns, 58 wickets, avg. 19.56, SR 16.6.

Match Prediction

With the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, and Shadab Khan, Pakistan are surely going to be the team of the day.

