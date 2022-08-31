Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's epic reply on Rishabh Pant's omission from playing XI against Pak in Asia Cup

Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had an amazing reaction to Rishabh Pant's omission from India's playing XI against opponent Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

India chose experienced Dinesh Karthik over Pant as the wicketkeeper for the important match, which irked several fans on social media.

The Pant controversy is still fresh in the minds of fans and reporters alike, which is presumably why, at a press conference, a journalist questioned Ravindra Jadeja why Pant did not play against Pakistan, to which the India all-rounder responded with a quirky reply.

"I absolutely don't know this. This is a question out of my book," said Jadeja.

Jadeja further said that performing and winning a match from a crunch situation gives confidence to a player.

“Pressure is always there. As long as you play for India, that pressure will never go away. But yes, an all-rounder has to take responsibility in both batting and bowling. It gives you confidence when you perform under pressure,” he added.

Pant has built a name for himself in red-ball cricket, scoring a match-winning century against England in the third ODI to secure the series. Pant's T20I statistics are a little disappointing, with 883 runs in 54 appearances at a strike rate of 126.32.

Meanwhile, Jadeja contributed 35 runs to India's chase, building a 52-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to bring the game closer. While he contributed effectively with his two overs, conceding only 11 runs.

India will face Hong Kong in their second Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

