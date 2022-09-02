Mohammad Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan mocks veteran bowler on social media after India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup

File Photo

Hasin Jahan, wife of Team India's veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami, has made headlines once again. After India's stunning last-over victory against Pakistan, she wasted no time in mocking Shami on social media. Haseen Jahan is a frequent Instagram user, regularly posting dance videos and reels.

Following the victory over Pakistan, Hasin Jahan posted a photo of Hardik Pandya on Instagram with the caption, "Congratulations. A memorable victory. Thanks to our Tigers for helping the country win. This had to happen; the country's reputation and honor are protected by honest patriots rather than criminals and womanizer.

Haseen made a reference to Shami in her post by mentioning criminals and womanizer. Everyone is aware that Mohammed Shami was embroiled in a scandal with his wife, Hasin Jahan.

Fans react

After her post went viral Shami's supporters wasted no time in lambasting her. The post sparked widespread outrage among fans.

You are only abusing Shami bhai, how many matches he has won for the country, remarked one supporter. Simultaneously, a fan wrote, Shami is a fantastic player for the country, and your posts will have no effect on him.

2018 Controversy

Hasin Jahan filed serious allegations of domestic violence, assault, and dowry against Mohammed Shami in 2018, and the two parted. They have not yet divorced. Shami and Hasin Jahan got married in 2014. Hasin Jahan worked as a model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders before marrying Shami. They had a kid in 2015, but their relationship fell apart after that. Very often, Haseen is in the news for making blatant statements against Shami.

Not in India's Asia Cup Squad

Mohammad Shami is not a member of India's Asia Cup squad. Shami was not picked to the T20 squad by the selectors. He is still a member of the ODI and Test squads. Since his international debut in 2013, he has won a number of matches for his country on his own. He has 216 wickets at an average of 27.46 in 60 Tests, 152 wickets at an average of 25.72 in 82 ODIs, and 18 wickets in 17 T20Is.

