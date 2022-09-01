Search icon
Asia Cup 2022: “This is truly humbling”, Virat Kohli thanks Team Hong Kong for their special gesture after the match

Hong Kong cricket team members, who were at the receiving end of Kohli's bat in Dubai, in a sweet gesture gifted him a jersey after the clash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

Former India captain Virat Kohli was one of Team India's main takeaways from their triumph against Hong Kong in Group A of the Asia Cup 2022. After scoring 35 runs against Pakistan last Sunday, Kohli went on to score an unbeaten 59 runs in 44 balls against Hong Kong on Thursday. While the 33-year-old was applauded from all around the cricket globe, the Hong Kong squad also paid respect to the global cricket icon after the game.

The hand-written message on the jersey was: “Virat thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you. There are many incredible days ahead. With strength, With love, Team Hong”

Kohli posted a picture of the gifted jersey on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you @hkcricket This is truly humbling and very very sweet”

 

Kohli finally crossed the fifty-run mark against Hong Kong after flashing glimpses of form against archrival Pakistan. Coming out to bat at no. 3 after India skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed, Kohli needed a few balls to settle down before unleashing an onslaught on the opposition bowlers. During his innings, he hit three sixes and a four, batting at a strike rate of 134.09.

The batter will next be seen in action when India takes the field for their first game of the Super Four stage on September 4. The team will face the winner of the match between Hong Kong and Pakistan on September 2.

