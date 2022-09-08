Where is Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar? Harbhajan Singh lambasts Team India after Sri Lanka debacle

Image Credit: Twitter

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed Team India's selection following their six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. India was defeated for the second time in a row in the Super Four stage of the competition after failing to defend a total of 173 runs.

Meanwhile, Team India's defeat became the most talked about topic on social media, with cricket fans sharing their emotions. One of the most remarkable reaction came from former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. In a post-match tweet, Harbhajan criticised the team management for their judgments over the playing XI.

Harbhajan questioned India's team selection for the Asia Cup 2022, questioning why Umran Malik and Deepak Chahar were not chosen to strengthen the bowling attack, which appeared to be in trouble in both games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Harbhajan also questioned Dinesh Karthik's lack of opportunities as a finisher.

“Where is Umran malik (150km speed)? Why Deepak Chahar (top quality swing bowler) wasn’t there? Tell me if these guys don’t deserve the chances?? Why Dinesh Karthik don’t get chances consistently?? Disappointing,” Harbhajan wrote in a tweet.

September 6, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja's injury has disrupted Team India's composition in such a manner that they have struggled for balance in both their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 games so far. Rohit Sharm's side takes on Afghanistan next, with the match a dead rubber, as both sides have been eliminated from the race for the finals.

While Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the final on September 11, India and Afghanistan will try to finish their campaign on a high, with a victory. That being said, skipper Rohit faces plenty of selection dilemma ahead of the match.

