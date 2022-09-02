Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka win nail-biting-thriller Asia Cup 2022 match vs Bangladesh to Seal Super 4 spot

While Bangladesh struggled to take early wickets, they took two crucial wickets in the last over of the Powerplay to put Sri Lanka on the back foot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 07:45 AM IST

Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka win nail-biting-thriller Asia Cup 2022 match vs Bangladesh to Seal Super 4 spot
Image Source: Twtter

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka needed to win in order to remain in the tournament, so it was a game that had a lot on the line. It appeared to be as fierce as it could be, and both teams brought their best effort. But there could only be one winner in the competition. Sri Lanka won the match by a slim margin of two wickets and joined Afghanistan and India in the Super Four.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sabbir opened the innings for their team, but the latter walked off in the third over, and Sri Lanka rejoiced after gaining the first breakthrough. All of their joy was short-lived, however, when Miraz got his bat talking and Shakib Al Hasan joined him in the fireworks.

Miraz's display came to an end shortly after the powerplay when Wanindu Hasaranga took his wicket. Mushfiqur Rahim quickly followed, losing his wicket after scoring only 4 runs off 5 deliveries faced. Every Sri Lanka spinner took at least one wicket, but Bangladesh's middle-order batsmen stole the show.

A comprehensive effort came to an end as Bangladesh ended up scoring their highest score in the UAE, taking the tally to 183/7.

Sri Lanka's chase was slow at first as Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis took their time settling in, but the two soon chalked up some quick boundaries and made up for the slow start. Ebadot Hossain struck in the final over of the powerplay, dismissing Nissanka and the following batter, Charith Asalanka.

The removal of skipper Shanaka increased Sri Lanka's problems. It was a cliffhanger, and no one could predict who would win the game. It came down to the final over, when Sri Lanka needed to score 8 runs off the final six deliveries. Bangladesh's blunders proved costly, and the Lankans advanced to the Super Four.

Here's how Twitter reacted over Sri Lanka's victory-

 

 

Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan in the Super Fours on September 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Hong Kong will square off on Friday, with the winner facing Team India in the Super Four on September 4.

READ| Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka join India, Afghanistan in Super 4 after thrilling 2-wicket win over Bangladesh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JAC Jharkhand Board class 11 result declared at jacresults.com, check pass percentage here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.