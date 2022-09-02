Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka win nail-biting-thriller Asia Cup 2022 match vs Bangladesh to Seal Super 4 spot

Image Source: Twtter

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka needed to win in order to remain in the tournament, so it was a game that had a lot on the line. It appeared to be as fierce as it could be, and both teams brought their best effort. But there could only be one winner in the competition. Sri Lanka won the match by a slim margin of two wickets and joined Afghanistan and India in the Super Four.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sabbir opened the innings for their team, but the latter walked off in the third over, and Sri Lanka rejoiced after gaining the first breakthrough. All of their joy was short-lived, however, when Miraz got his bat talking and Shakib Al Hasan joined him in the fireworks.

Miraz's display came to an end shortly after the powerplay when Wanindu Hasaranga took his wicket. Mushfiqur Rahim quickly followed, losing his wicket after scoring only 4 runs off 5 deliveries faced. Every Sri Lanka spinner took at least one wicket, but Bangladesh's middle-order batsmen stole the show.

A comprehensive effort came to an end as Bangladesh ended up scoring their highest score in the UAE, taking the tally to 183/7.

Sri Lanka's chase was slow at first as Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis took their time settling in, but the two soon chalked up some quick boundaries and made up for the slow start. Ebadot Hossain struck in the final over of the powerplay, dismissing Nissanka and the following batter, Charith Asalanka.

The removal of skipper Shanaka increased Sri Lanka's problems. It was a cliffhanger, and no one could predict who would win the game. It came down to the final over, when Sri Lanka needed to score 8 runs off the final six deliveries. Bangladesh's blunders proved costly, and the Lankans advanced to the Super Four.

Here's how Twitter reacted over Sri Lanka's victory-

Haha BANGLADESH lost the match, doesn't deserve to win after giving this many no balls and extras #BANVSSL #AsiaCup2022 — Sreerag Rajesh (@RajeshSreerag) September 1, 2022

Sri Lanka win



Finalists of the last two Asia Cups have been knocked out in the group stage #BANVSSL #AsiaCup2022 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) September 1, 2022

What a match!

Srilanka you played really well

Bangladesh are out of the Asia cup now#SLvsBAN #BANVSSL #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/30ioUIbofs — Jeetesh Sukhani (@SukhaniJeetesh) September 1, 2022

What a performance by @OfficialSLC! This win will boost the future of Asian cricket. Really glad that a young team batted so sensibly, but didn’t let us watch the famous Naagin dance. #SLvsBAN pic.twitter.com/39hyuwsdfH — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 1, 2022

Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan in the Super Fours on September 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Hong Kong will square off on Friday, with the winner facing Team India in the Super Four on September 4.

