Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam to announce Pakistan playing XI against India today- All you need to know

The clash between archrivals India and Pakistan is the most important game in cricket, and one is scheduled for August 28.

The two neighbouring nations, with a bitter cricketing history, will lock horns in the Asia T20 Cup.

This will be the first encounter between these two teams, who met in the Men's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where Pakistan easily defeated India by a 10-wicket margin to claim their first world cup win over the men in blue.

According to sources, Pakistan has decided to announce its final eleven to take on the traditional rivals, India, on August 28 in the Twenty20 Asia Cup 2022 starting today.

The players going to be selected for the playing eleven were given preference during the training session yesterday, sources said.

Sources said Pakistan is likely to rest fast bowlers today [Saturday]. A few batsmen will take part in the optional training session today, it added.

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah and Shadab Khan were preferred during the net session on Friday.

Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain were given importance in the bowling department.

Sources said pacer Hasan Ali, who will arrive in Dubai tomorrow, is likely to be included in the final eleven thanks to his experience.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

