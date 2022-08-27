Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam to announce Pakistan playing XI against India today- All you need to know

Pacer Hasan Ali, who will arrive in Dubai tomorrow, is likely to be included in the final eleven thanks to his experience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam to announce Pakistan playing XI against India today- All you need to know
Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam doing batting practice.

The clash between archrivals India and Pakistan is the most important game in cricket, and one is scheduled for August 28.

The two neighbouring nations, with a bitter cricketing history, will lock horns in the Asia T20 Cup.

This will be the first encounter between these two teams, who met in the Men's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where Pakistan easily defeated India by a 10-wicket margin to claim their first world cup win over the men in blue.

According to sources, Pakistan has decided to announce its final eleven to take on the traditional rivals, India, on August 28 in the Twenty20 Asia Cup 2022 starting today.

The players going to be selected for the playing eleven were given preference during the training session yesterday, sources said.

Sources said Pakistan is likely to rest fast bowlers today [Saturday]. A few batsmen will take part in the optional training session today, it added.

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah and Shadab Khan were preferred during the net session on Friday.

Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain were given importance in the bowling department.

Sources said pacer Hasan Ali, who will arrive in Dubai tomorrow, is likely to be included in the final eleven thanks to his experience. 

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

READ| WATCH: Ahead of Ind vs Pak match, Virat Kohli pours his HEART OUT on his failures, success and personal life

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 1033 Executive Assistant posts at upenergy.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.