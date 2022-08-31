'Beech mein khabar aayi thi ki mai mar gaya': Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious take on rumours regarding him

Ravindra Jadeja (File Photo)

Cricketers, particularly those from the Indian side, are frequently subjected to harsh scrutiny on social media. Their successes are widely recognized, while their mistakes are harshly criticized. False rumors about their personal life circulate from time to time. In response to the rumors that continue to circulate about him on the internet, Indian cricket team all rounder Ravindra Jadeja recounted a comical story.

Jadeja's reported departure from the Chennai Super Kings isn't the only thing being speculated about him. While he was out injured earlier this year, there were whispers that he would not make Team India's T20 World Cup squad. However, the strangest rumour Jadeja has heard about himself is a death hoax. Jadeja did not say when or where he heard the news, but he did say it was the weirdest rumor he had ever heard about himself.

"You are talking about me not being a part of the T20 World Cup squad, this is nothing. I had once read that I have died (laughs). I do not think about all this, I just look to give my best. You just need to practice and improve and this is the key to success," Jadeja said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"My thing is simple - heading to the ground, play well and that's all. As far as success goes, it's all about practicing in the nets, work on areas that need improvement and that is what works in the match. Day in, day out, the drill is same - bowling, batting and fielding," Jadeja added.

Hardik Pandya had an outstanding all-round performance in India's thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan. Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) demonstrated his effectiveness under pressure by assisting India in bowling out Pakistan for 147.

Hardik and Jadeja then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

Rohit Sharma led Team India will be eyeing Super 4 berth in the Asia Cup as they take on Hong Kong in their second group match on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.