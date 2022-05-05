AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League: Live streaming, ROM vs LEI dream11, where to watch

Headlines

Watch: Haris Rauf shatters Shubman Gill's middle stump with a terrific delivery in IND-PAK Asia Cup match

RS Shivaji, popular Tamil actor, comedian, passes away at 66

Zeenat Aman recalls dealing with 'vicious' headlines about her in old magazines, says 'it was public humiliation and...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to play these special roles in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller? Here’s what we know

Mystery respiratory virus in Hyderabad: Know symptoms, prevention tips

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Haris Rauf shatters Shubman Gill's middle stump with a terrific delivery in IND-PAK Asia Cup match

RS Shivaji, popular Tamil actor, comedian, passes away at 66

Zeenat Aman recalls dealing with 'vicious' headlines about her in old magazines, says 'it was public humiliation and...'

7 Benefits of coconut

Top fearless predators that dare to hunt mighty crocodiles

Most viewed cricket matches in history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

RS Shivaji, popular Tamil actor, comedian, passes away at 66

Zeenat Aman recalls dealing with 'vicious' headlines about her in old magazines, says 'it was public humiliation and...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to play these special roles in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller? Here’s what we know

HomeSports

Sports

AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League: Live streaming, ROM vs LEI dream11, where to watch

ROM vs LEI Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, AS Roma vs Leicester City, Dream11 Team Player List

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 05, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With a place in the first every UEFA Europa Conference League up for grabs, AS Roma will welcome Leicester City to the famous Stadio Olimpico after the first leg ended evenly poised at 1-1. 

The third tier competition of UEFA began earlier this year, and with the tournament in its business end now, four teams are battling it out for a place in the first every Europa Conference League. 

In the other semifinal, Marseille will battle it out with Feyenoord and the Dutch side have a 3-2 advantage from the first leg. 

The match between AS Roma and Leicester City will nonetheless be a spectacle. 

READ| Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, Europa League semifinal: Live streaming, FRK vs WHU dream11, where to watch

When and where to watch AS Roma vs Leicester City - Europa Conference League semifinal

Where and when is the AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal​ match being played?

The AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match will be played on May 6, 2022, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

 

What time does the AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match begin?

The AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday (Thursday night in India). 

READ| IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant plays football with Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting's son Fletcher, watch

Where to watch AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match live in India (TV channels)?

The AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match live streaming?

The AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match live streaming will be available online on SonyLIV app in India.

 

AS Roma vs Leicester City probable playing XI:

AS Roma: Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Nicola Zalewski, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Rick Karsdorp; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Youri Tielemans; Marc Albrighton, Ademola Lookman, James Maddison; Jamie Vardy

READ| Real Madrid stun Manchester City in the second leg of Champions League semi-final, win 6-5 on aggregate

ROM vs LEI dream11 lineup:

Rui Patricio, Chris Smalling, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Youri Tielemans, Nicolo Zaniolo, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Tammy Abraham 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 15 series production issues resolved ahead of major launch event on September 12

Billionaire Brainwave Reviews - Real Manifestation Audio Frequency Technique Program or Waste Of Money? Must Read

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC Civil Services without coaching, got AIR...

Kushi Twitter review: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer is 'a magical love story', say netizens

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE