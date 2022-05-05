AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League: Live streaming, ROM vs LEI dream11, where to watch

ROM vs LEI Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, AS Roma vs Leicester City, Dream11 Team Player List

With a place in the first every UEFA Europa Conference League up for grabs, AS Roma will welcome Leicester City to the famous Stadio Olimpico after the first leg ended evenly poised at 1-1.

The third tier competition of UEFA began earlier this year, and with the tournament in its business end now, four teams are battling it out for a place in the first every Europa Conference League.

In the other semifinal, Marseille will battle it out with Feyenoord and the Dutch side have a 3-2 advantage from the first leg.

The match between AS Roma and Leicester City will nonetheless be a spectacle.

When and where to watch AS Roma vs Leicester City - Europa Conference League semifinal

Where and when is the AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal​ match being played?

The AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match will be played on May 6, 2022, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

What time does the AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match begin?

The AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday (Thursday night in India).

Where to watch AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match live in India (TV channels)?

The AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match live streaming?

The AS Roma vs Leicester City, Europa Conference League semifinal match live streaming will be available online on SonyLIV app in India.

AS Roma vs Leicester City probable playing XI:

AS Roma: Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Nicola Zalewski, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Rick Karsdorp; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Youri Tielemans; Marc Albrighton, Ademola Lookman, James Maddison; Jamie Vardy

ROM vs LEI dream11 lineup:

Rui Patricio, Chris Smalling, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Youri Tielemans, Nicolo Zaniolo, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Tammy Abraham