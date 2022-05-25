AS Roma vs Feyenoord Live streaming, UEFA Europa Conference League final: Where to watch, ROM vs FEY dream11

AS Roma will take on Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League final

AS Roma and Feyenoord will face off in the maiden final of UEFA Europa Conference League. Since the inception of this competition, it will be the first final of Europe's tertiary club competition, which will be contested between the Italian side and their Dutch opponents.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma topped group C, as they steered past all of their opponents in the knockout rounds, beating Premier League side Leicester City in the semifinal.

Feyenoord on the other hand won Group E and defeated Partizan Belgrade, Slavia Prague, and Marseille to reach the summit clash.

Ahead of the first-ever grand finale of UEFA Europa Conference League, here's everything you need to know:

When and where to watch AS Roma vs Feyenoord - Final of UEFA Europa Conference League

Where and when is the AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Europa Conference League final​ match being played?

The AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Europa Conference League final match will be played on May 25, 2022, at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana, Albania.

What time does the AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Europa Conference League final match begin?

The AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Europa Conference League final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Europa Conference League final live in India (TV channels)?

The AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Europa Conference League final will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Europa Conference League final live streaming?

The AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Europa Conference League final live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

ROM vs FEY dream11 lineup

Rui Patricio, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rick Karsdorp, Roger Ibanez, Gernot Trauner, Tyrell Malacia, Ramon Hendriks, Amadou Diawara, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sem Valk, Eldor Shomurodov