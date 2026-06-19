As India awaits maiden FIFA World Cup berth, NZ's Sarpreet Singh opens door for Indian-origin players

As India continues its pursuit of a maiden FIFA World Cup appearance, New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh has highlighted the potential role of Indian-origin players abroad. His remarks have reignited discussions on tapping the global Indian diaspora to strengthen the national team.

New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh has shared his thoughts on the importance of his World Cup participation, emphasizing its significance for players of South Asian descent on football's grandest stage. The 27-year-old made history as the first Sikh to play in a FIFA World Cup during New Zealand's 2-2 draw against Iran in Los Angeles on June 16.

As India still awaits its first World Cup appearance, Singh's achievement adds a meaningful dimension to the representation of Indian-origin athletes in the global tournament. He is the first Indian-origin and Sikh player to start a match in a FIFA World Cup.

During an interview at the team hotel in San Diego, Singh reflected on the emotional significance of his accomplishment and its broader implications for his community.

“It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my people, my family, my community,” he said as quoted by Reuters.

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India remains one of the prominent football nations yet to qualify for the World Cup, having briefly secured a spot in the 1950 tournament in Brazil before withdrawing due to financial issues. Since then, the nation has faced challenges in qualification efforts, although interest in football has been steadily increasing.

“I’m very happy to be the first, and pave the way for the rest of them coming through. I hope to see many more Singhs and Sikhs and Punjabi footballers coming through, and Indian heritage footballers,” he added.

Numerous players of Indian descent are now competing for other countries at the highest levels. Among them are Australia forward Nishan Velupillay, whose mother hails from southern India, and Qatar winger Tahsin Jamshid, both of whom are showcasing the expanding global presence of South Asian talent at the tournament in North America.

Singh also reminisced about the support he received during a tournament in India a few years back, noting that the experience deepened his connection with fans from the region.

“I always know I’m representing them, as well as New Zealand, so I always try and do my best,” he said.

His landmark appearance comes at a time when discussions about representation in global football are intensifying. While India continues its quest for World Cup qualification, the presence of players with Indian heritage across various national teams underscores the growing influence of the diaspora in the sport.

New Zealand is set to take on Egypt in their Group G matchup on June 21 in Vancouver, as they seek their first victory of the tournament.

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