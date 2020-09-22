Arturo Vidal makes move from Barcelona to Italian club Inter Milan
Arturo Vidal makes a move from Barcelona to Italian club Inter Milan on Tuesday.
Arturo Vidal makes move from Barcelona to Italian club Inter Milan , Twitter
Written By
Edited By
Karen Noronha
Source
ANI
Arturo Vidal makes a move from Barcelona to Italian club Inter Milan on Tuesday.
"Arturo Vidal is officially an Inter player. The Chilean midfielder has joined Inter on a permanent deal from FC Barcelona," the club said in a statement.
Agreement with @Inter for the transfer of @kingarturo23.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 22, 2020
Barcelona said that the Italian club will pay them 1 million euros in variables.
Vidal joined Barcelona in the summer of 2018. He played 96 games (66 in La Liga, 10 in the Copa del Rey, 18 in the Champions League, and two in the Super Cup), scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.
Thank you & good luck, @kingarturo23 ! pic.twitter.com/c12dgo1eO3— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 22, 2020
"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Arturo Vidal for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," Barcelona said in a statement.