FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bhojshala Row Explained: Temple, mosque or madrasa? Centuries-old Dhar dispute

What is Bhojshala Controversy? History of Dhar temple-mosque dispute

'In world addicted to trolling, choose encouragement': Sonu Sood backs Alia Bhatt after she faced massive backlash for Cannes appearence

'In world addicted to trolling...': Sonu backs Alia Bhatt after Cannes backlash

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK face uphill task in top-four push without Dhoni and Overton

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK face uphill task in top-four push without MS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027

From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture

HomeSports

SPORTS

Arshdeep Singh faces fresh backlash after viral snapchat reply: 'What have you done for Punjab?'

Arshdeep Singh has come under fresh controversy after a Snapchat reply to a fan went viral, adding to earlier backlash over his IPL-related videos. The incidents have sparked criticism about his on-field behaviour and social media conduct.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 15, 2026, 06:09 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh faces fresh backlash after viral snapchat reply: 'What have you done for Punjab?'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India pacer Arshdeep Singh has once again landed in controversy after a Snapchat reply to a fan went viral, adding to a string of recent off-field incidents involving the Punjab Kings bowler.

Snapchat reply sparks fresh backlash:

Untitled design 2026 05 15T180016 518

The latest controversy really started when some screenshots of Arshdeep’s Snapchat exchange with a fan surfaced online and honestly, it felt a bit messy. The fan had asked him about his connection with the Punjab Kings. During the same time, there was a lot of noise around his recent IPL-related conduct and everything. After that, Arshdeep’s reply jumped into the spotlight fast, it went viral, and then the backlash got really loud across social media.

In that answer, Arshdeep wrote, 'What have you done for Punjab, Singh saab? People who still ask family for chips and cold drink money are now advising me on Punjab?” After it spread, many users criticised the vibe of the message, saying it was kind of unsuitable for a professional cricketer to be having these kinds of back-and-forths, openly like that.

Also read: Alia Bhatt grooves to maskara, gives shoutout to Vedang Raina and Sharvari: 'The ultimate rockstars'

Earlier IPL video controversy adds to the trouble:

This incident comes a few days after Arshdeep got backlash for some remarks he made in a video that was recorded during Punjab Kings’ IPL preparations against the Mumbai Indians. In that clip, he was shown saying things about Tilak Varma’s skin tone, and it led to accusations of racism from fans online. The video seemed to spread fast and it sparked a big uproar right away.

In that same video, he also commented on Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir, and that just added more fuel to the fire. After that, the criticism got even stronger and it turned into a heated debate across various social media platforms.

Former cricketer reacts, calls for action:

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan strongly reacted to the whole controversy and sort of urged disciplinary action against Arshdeep Singh. In his view, strict measures are needed because players have to be held responsible again and again for these repeated incidents. He said that the responsibility should not be avoided, even when things happen more than once and he also pushed for consequences to be actually enforced.

Growing debate over player conduct:

Arshdeep has again faced some criticism, not just for this, but for another Snapchat video involving Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan, where his comments seemed like they were mocking, kind of. And yeah, the way these controversies keep coming up has sort of started a bigger conversation on how players ought to behave, and also how social media responsibility should be handled during the IPL season. Right now, neither Arshdeep Singh nor Punjab Kings has put out any official statement, while criticism keeps building online, faster than you’d expect.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhojshala Row Explained: Temple, mosque or madrasa? Centuries-old Dhar dispute
What is Bhojshala Controversy? History of Dhar temple-mosque dispute
'In world addicted to trolling, choose encouragement': Sonu Sood backs Alia Bhatt after she faced massive backlash for Cannes appearence
'In world addicted to trolling...': Sonu backs Alia Bhatt after Cannes backlash
Exclusive: Ayushmann, Rakul, Wamiqa on Pati Patni aur Woh Do, admit being Govinda fan, discuss comedies' dearth in Bollywood, Sara misses going theatre with family
Ayushmann, Rakul, Wamiqa on Pati Patni aur Woh Do, admit dearth of comedies
Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings, orders 2-day WFH, carpooling amid war-related fuel conservation push
Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings, orders 2-day WFH, carpooling
Aakhiri Sawaal Movie Review: An Audacious Dialogue Film Which Puts into Question Ideology, Politics and History
Aakhiri Sawaal Movie Review: An Audacious Dialogue Film Which Puts into Question
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement