Arshdeep Singh faces fresh backlash after viral snapchat reply: 'What have you done for Punjab?'

Arshdeep Singh has come under fresh controversy after a Snapchat reply to a fan went viral, adding to earlier backlash over his IPL-related videos. The incidents have sparked criticism about his on-field behaviour and social media conduct.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh has once again landed in controversy after a Snapchat reply to a fan went viral, adding to a string of recent off-field incidents involving the Punjab Kings bowler.

Snapchat reply sparks fresh backlash:

The latest controversy really started when some screenshots of Arshdeep’s Snapchat exchange with a fan surfaced online and honestly, it felt a bit messy. The fan had asked him about his connection with the Punjab Kings. During the same time, there was a lot of noise around his recent IPL-related conduct and everything. After that, Arshdeep’s reply jumped into the spotlight fast, it went viral, and then the backlash got really loud across social media.

In that answer, Arshdeep wrote, 'What have you done for Punjab, Singh saab? People who still ask family for chips and cold drink money are now advising me on Punjab?” After it spread, many users criticised the vibe of the message, saying it was kind of unsuitable for a professional cricketer to be having these kinds of back-and-forths, openly like that.

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Earlier IPL video controversy adds to the trouble:

This incident comes a few days after Arshdeep got backlash for some remarks he made in a video that was recorded during Punjab Kings’ IPL preparations against the Mumbai Indians. In that clip, he was shown saying things about Tilak Varma’s skin tone, and it led to accusations of racism from fans online. The video seemed to spread fast and it sparked a big uproar right away.

In that same video, he also commented on Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir, and that just added more fuel to the fire. After that, the criticism got even stronger and it turned into a heated debate across various social media platforms.

Former cricketer reacts, calls for action:

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan strongly reacted to the whole controversy and sort of urged disciplinary action against Arshdeep Singh. In his view, strict measures are needed because players have to be held responsible again and again for these repeated incidents. He said that the responsibility should not be avoided, even when things happen more than once and he also pushed for consequences to be actually enforced.

Growing debate over player conduct:

Arshdeep has again faced some criticism, not just for this, but for another Snapchat video involving Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan, where his comments seemed like they were mocking, kind of. And yeah, the way these controversies keep coming up has sort of started a bigger conversation on how players ought to behave, and also how social media responsibility should be handled during the IPL season. Right now, neither Arshdeep Singh nor Punjab Kings has put out any official statement, while criticism keeps building online, faster than you’d expect.