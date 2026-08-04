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Arshdeep Singh apologises to R Ashwin, know about controversy and what medium pacer said

India pacer Arshdeep Singh apologised to R Ashwin after naming him 5th in his top 5 Indian bowlers list during a YouTube interview.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh apologises to R Ashwin, know about controversy and what medium pacer said
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Arshdeep Singh, an Indian pacer, apologised to Ravichandran Ashwin after listing him last in his top 5 Indian bowlers. He pledged to message Ashwin personally to clarify his choice during an interview on YouTuber Krishnank Atrey's channel, where he discussed bowlers based on skill and talent.

What Arshdeep said in the interview

Arshdeep named his list as: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. He said he picked Bhuvneshwar at the top because he is his 'personal favourite' and he is 'a little biased.' He described Shami as someone who 'can seam the ball on any wicket' and 'presents the seam perfectly' for second place. Kuldeep's 'rare skill set, a left-arm Chinaman' earned him third place. His Punjabi teammate Chahal, whose 'record is also excellent' and 'has taken so many wickets,' came in fourth.

Then Arshdeep approached Ashwin. 'I wouldn't want to rate Ash bhai last, but there were no positions left, so he comes in at number five,' he replied. His 'first captain in the IPL with Punjab' was Ashwin, he continued. He concluded lightly by saying, 'Sorry, Ash bhai, I'll personally message you.'

Arshdeep’s recent form

Arshdeep, representing India in white-ball cricket, played in a 3-match ODI series against England, which India lost 2-1. In the final match, he struggled, conceding 72 runs without taking a wicket. Earlier, in a 5-match T20I series against England, which India lost 4-1, he was the top wicket-taker with 4 wickets, despite one match being washed out.

Also read: Viral video: Sunny Deol makes big statement, admits 'Pakistan meri mausi hai' for THIS reason

India completed a 3-0 victory in the T20I series against Zimbabwe under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, marking his first series win. The next challenge is a 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting August 15, while Arshdeep is currently unavailable.

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