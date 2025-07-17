Arshad Nadeem slams 'fake' promises made in Pakistan after securing gold in Paris Olympics: 'Announcements were...'

Authorities at both provincial and federal levels, as well as private organisations, announced cash prizes and land plots as a tribute to his Arshad Nadeem's achievement.

Arshad Nadeem, javelin thrower from Pakistan, has hit out at the 'fake' prize promises that were made to him after he won a gold medal in the Paris Olympics 2024. He became the first Pakistani to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. Now, Nadeem has claimed that not all promises made to him have been kept. The 28-year-old athlete said he has yet to receive some of the key rewards promised to him, particularly land plots. "Out of all the prize announcements made to me, all the plot announcements were fake, which I did not receive. Apart from that, I have received all the cash prizes that were announced," Nadeem told Geo TV.

Arshad Nadeem's victory at Paris Olympics

Nadeem won gold in the javelin throw with an attempt of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record. Neeraj Chopra fell short and won the silver medal with a best throw of 89.45 meters. After Nadeem's victory, authorities at both provincial and federal levels, as well as private organisations, announced cash prizes and land plots as a tribute to his achievement. Nadeem has suffered a 'hamstring niggle' and he's travelling to England to treat the injury before his face-off with Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra at the Silesia Diamond League on August 16, sources said.

Chopra vs Nadeem

The duo will be facing each other in Silesia, one year after the men's javelin match in Paris on August 8, 2024. The men's javelin duel between the reigning world champion and reigning Olympic gold medallist is set to be one of the main attractions of the Silesia DL. Chopra recently crossed the coveted 90m mark in Doha in his first DL competition of the year on May 16.

