Meet Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani javelin thrower who stunned everyone including Neeraj Chopra with new Olympic record

Nadeem delivered a jaw-dropping performance, achieving a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters.

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics final held at Stade de France on Thursday by shattering the Olympic record with an incredible throw of 92.97 meters. This remarkable achievement marks Pakistan's first Olympic medal since 1992.

The previous record of 90.57 meters was held by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen, set at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Arshad Nadeem, who had previously won silver at the 2023 World Championships, had a personal best of 90.18 meters achieved at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he claimed gold.

During the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Arshad initially began with a foul throw but quickly rose to the top spot with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters on his second attempt. India's Neeraj Chopra closely followed, delivering a throw of 89.45 meters after two attempts.

In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Nadeem finished fifth in the Men's Javelin Throw with a throw of 86.62 meters. Nadeem's father, Muhammad Ashraf, emphasized the crucial support from their village in funding his early training.

Who is Arshad Nadeem?

Arshad Nadeem, a talented athlete hailing from Mian Channu, Punjab, Pakistan, was born on January 2, 1997, into a Punjabi Jat family. From a young age, Nadeem exhibited a passion for sports, participating in various disciplines such as cricket, badminton, football, and athletics. Despite excelling in cricket at the district level, it was his introduction to javelin throwing that paved the way for his illustrious career.

Nadeem's journey in javelin throwing commenced in grade seven under the guidance of Rasheed Ahmad Saqi, a respected sports figure. Despite initially exploring shot put and discus throw, Nadeem's natural talent and dedication to the sport led him to focus on javelin throwing. His early achievements, including gold medals at Punjab Youth Festivals and inter-board meets, caught the attention of prestigious domestic athletics teams like the Army, Air Force, and WAPDA. Encouraged by his father, Muhammad Ashraf, Nadeem decided to pursue javelin throwing professionally.

In 2015, Nadeem began competing in javelin throw events and quickly made a name for himself. His breakthrough came in February 2016 when he secured a bronze medal at the South Asian Games in Guwahati, India, setting a personal best and national record with a throw of 78.33 meters. Subsequently, he continued to shine by winning bronze at the 17th Asian Junior Athletics Championship in Ho Chi Minh and the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in May 2017.

Nadeem's career experienced a significant breakthrough in April 2018 when he achieved a new personal best of 80.45 meters during the qualification round at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Despite facing a back injury later that year, Nadeem showcased exceptional performance at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he set a new personal best and national record of 80.75 meters.

Continuing to impress, Nadeem emerged as the sole Pakistani athlete at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, achieving a personal best and national record of 81.52 meters. His exceptional talent was further highlighted when he set a national record with an 83.65-meter throw at the 33rd National Games in Peshawar and secured a gold medal with an 86.29-meter throw at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal in December 2019.

Nadeem's journey from a school athlete to an Olympic record-breaker serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication and exceptional skill, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the world of javelin throw and a proud representative of Pakistan on the global stage.