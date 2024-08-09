Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani javelin thrower who stunned everyone including Neeraj Chopra with new Olympic record

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem sets new Olympic record in men's javelin event with 92.97m throw

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani javelin thrower who stunned everyone including Neeraj Chopra with new Olympic record

Meet Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani javelin thrower who stunned everyone including Neeraj Chopra with new Olympic record

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

8 animals that don't drink water

8 animals that don't drink water

This state in India doesn't have railway line

This state in India doesn't have railway line

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

HomeSports

Sports

Meet Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani javelin thrower who stunned everyone including Neeraj Chopra with new Olympic record

Nadeem delivered a jaw-dropping performance, achieving a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 01:11 AM IST

Meet Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani javelin thrower who stunned everyone including Neeraj Chopra with new Olympic record
Paris Olympics 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics final held at Stade de France on Thursday by shattering the Olympic record with an incredible throw of 92.97 meters. This remarkable achievement marks Pakistan's first Olympic medal since 1992.

The previous record of 90.57 meters was held by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen, set at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Arshad Nadeem, who had previously won silver at the 2023 World Championships, had a personal best of 90.18 meters achieved at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he claimed gold.

During the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Arshad initially began with a foul throw but quickly rose to the top spot with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters on his second attempt. India's Neeraj Chopra closely followed, delivering a throw of 89.45 meters after two attempts.

In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Nadeem finished fifth in the Men's Javelin Throw with a throw of 86.62 meters. Nadeem's father, Muhammad Ashraf, emphasized the crucial support from their village in funding his early training.

Who is Arshad Nadeem?

Arshad Nadeem, a talented athlete hailing from Mian Channu, Punjab, Pakistan, was born on January 2, 1997, into a Punjabi Jat family. From a young age, Nadeem exhibited a passion for sports, participating in various disciplines such as cricket, badminton, football, and athletics. Despite excelling in cricket at the district level, it was his introduction to javelin throwing that paved the way for his illustrious career.

Nadeem's journey in javelin throwing commenced in grade seven under the guidance of Rasheed Ahmad Saqi, a respected sports figure. Despite initially exploring shot put and discus throw, Nadeem's natural talent and dedication to the sport led him to focus on javelin throwing. His early achievements, including gold medals at Punjab Youth Festivals and inter-board meets, caught the attention of prestigious domestic athletics teams like the Army, Air Force, and WAPDA. Encouraged by his father, Muhammad Ashraf, Nadeem decided to pursue javelin throwing professionally.

In 2015, Nadeem began competing in javelin throw events and quickly made a name for himself. His breakthrough came in February 2016 when he secured a bronze medal at the South Asian Games in Guwahati, India, setting a personal best and national record with a throw of 78.33 meters. Subsequently, he continued to shine by winning bronze at the 17th Asian Junior Athletics Championship in Ho Chi Minh and the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in May 2017.

Nadeem's career experienced a significant breakthrough in April 2018 when he achieved a new personal best of 80.45 meters during the qualification round at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Despite facing a back injury later that year, Nadeem showcased exceptional performance at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he set a new personal best and national record of 80.75 meters.

Continuing to impress, Nadeem emerged as the sole Pakistani athlete at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, achieving a personal best and national record of 81.52 meters. His exceptional talent was further highlighted when he set a national record with an 83.65-meter throw at the 33rd National Games in Peshawar and secured a gold medal with an 86.29-meter throw at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal in December 2019.

Nadeem's journey from a school athlete to an Olympic record-breaker serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication and exceptional skill, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the world of javelin throw and a proud representative of Pakistan on the global stage.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

After her jibe at Vinesh Phogat over Olympic disqualification, Kangana Ranaut shares her pic from hospital, calls her...

After her jibe at Vinesh Phogat over Olympic disqualification, Kangana Ranaut shares her pic from hospital, calls her...

This is world's smallest tiger, darker than Royal Bengal tiger, is found in...

This is world's smallest tiger, darker than Royal Bengal tiger, is found in...

Shooter Manu Bhaker receives grand welcome as she returns home from Paris Olympics 2024

Shooter Manu Bhaker receives grand welcome as she returns home from Paris Olympics 2024

Finance Bill 2024: FM Sitharaman announces big amendments to LTCG tax proposal, check all changes here

Finance Bill 2024: FM Sitharaman announces big amendments to LTCG tax proposal, check all changes here

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters QFs of men’s 57 kg freestyle event, Anshu Malik loses R16 bout

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters QFs of men’s 57 kg freestyle event, Anshu Malik loses R16 bout

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement