FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pradeep Rawat funeral: Lagaan co-stars Aamir Khan, Yashpal Sharma, Rajendra Gupta, others pay last respects

Pradeep Rawat funeral: Lagaan co-stars Aamir Khan, Yashpal Sharma

Musafir Cafe Season 2: Netflix reveals major update on Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana's romantic drama

Musafir Cafe Season 2: Netflix reveals major update on Vikrant Massey-led series

Will AI take your job? World Bank reveals which jobs will disappear, which will boom in India

Will AI take your job? World Bank reveals which jobs will disappear, which boom

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Arshad Nadeem breaks silence after CWG disappointment, reacts to finishing behind Neeraj Chopra

Arshad Nadeem has broken his silence after a disappointing outing at the Commonwealth Games, where he finished behind Neeraj Chopra. The Pakistan javelin star reflected on his performance, acknowledged the setback, and shared his thoughts on his Indian rival's triumph.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

Arshad Nadeem breaks silence after CWG disappointment, reacts to finishing behind Neeraj Chopra
Arshad Nadeem (Courtesy: FB/FPDC)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Arshad Nadeem, the Olympic javelin champion faced some tough criticism after coming ninth at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. His best throw was just 77.41 meters—way below his usual standards. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage won gold, Neeraj Chopra grabbed second, and Yash Vir Singh came third.

Honestly, things didn’t go well for Nadeem in Glasgow. He was one of four athletes eliminated before the final three rounds. When reporters caught up with him back home in Mian Channu, he tackled the social media backlash head-on, saying, “If you look at it, there’s a lot happening online. I don’t think anyone stops trying for themselves.”

As for his performance, Nadeem put it down to the weather conditions. He said, “The weather was very cold. In Pakistan, I'm used to warmth, and over there, the wind just made everything harder. I gave it everything I had.” He stressed that his body just didn’t respond, and he’d played plenty of tournaments before, but this one felt different. “Because of the cold, my body was stiff. The weather really wasn’t good,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Nadeem expects to compete at the Lausanne Diamond League on August 21, where he’ll face both Chopra and Pathirage again.

Behind the scenes, he’s had his share of challenges outside the field. There’s been talk that the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF) pulled their backing after disagreements over his long-time coach, Salman Butt. 

Last year, according to PTI, the PAAF stepped away from supporting his training setup and ignored his requests for program funding. On top of that, the Pakistan Sports Board didn’t release any funds for hiring foreign coaching staff. He wasn’t allowed to train under South African coach Terseys Liebenberg, who helped him win Olympic gold, and had to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Lahore with Butt and local trainers.

Also read| Will Mohammad Amir play in IPL? Ex-Pakistan pacer drops big hint after UK citizenship

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'When MS Dhoni stepped away..': Ajinkya Rahane opens up on how Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri transformed Indian cricket
Ajinkya Rahane reveals how Kohli-Shastri changed India after Dhoni's exit
Exclusive: After Salman Khan, will Alliance see another blockbuster entry? Here's what we know
Exclusive: After Salman Khan, will Alliance see another blockbuster entry?
Pradeep Rawat funeral: Lagaan co-stars Aamir Khan, Yashpal Sharma, Rajendra Gupta, others pay last respects
Pradeep Rawat funeral: Lagaan co-stars Aamir Khan, Yashpal Sharma
Who is Tewolde Gebremariam? Air India's new CEO replacing Campbell Wilson
Who is Tewolde Gebremariam? Air India's new CEO replacing Campbell Wilson
Musafir Cafe Season 2: Netflix reveals major update on Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana's romantic drama
Musafir Cafe Season 2: Netflix reveals major update on Vikrant Massey-led series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement