Arshad Nadeem breaks silence after CWG disappointment, reacts to finishing behind Neeraj Chopra

Arshad Nadeem has broken his silence after a disappointing outing at the Commonwealth Games, where he finished behind Neeraj Chopra. The Pakistan javelin star reflected on his performance, acknowledged the setback, and shared his thoughts on his Indian rival's triumph.

Arshad Nadeem, the Olympic javelin champion faced some tough criticism after coming ninth at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. His best throw was just 77.41 meters—way below his usual standards. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage won gold, Neeraj Chopra grabbed second, and Yash Vir Singh came third.

Honestly, things didn’t go well for Nadeem in Glasgow. He was one of four athletes eliminated before the final three rounds. When reporters caught up with him back home in Mian Channu, he tackled the social media backlash head-on, saying, “If you look at it, there’s a lot happening online. I don’t think anyone stops trying for themselves.”

As for his performance, Nadeem put it down to the weather conditions. He said, “The weather was very cold. In Pakistan, I'm used to warmth, and over there, the wind just made everything harder. I gave it everything I had.” He stressed that his body just didn’t respond, and he’d played plenty of tournaments before, but this one felt different. “Because of the cold, my body was stiff. The weather really wasn’t good,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Nadeem expects to compete at the Lausanne Diamond League on August 21, where he’ll face both Chopra and Pathirage again.

Behind the scenes, he’s had his share of challenges outside the field. There’s been talk that the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF) pulled their backing after disagreements over his long-time coach, Salman Butt.

Last year, according to PTI, the PAAF stepped away from supporting his training setup and ignored his requests for program funding. On top of that, the Pakistan Sports Board didn’t release any funds for hiring foreign coaching staff. He wasn’t allowed to train under South African coach Terseys Liebenberg, who helped him win Olympic gold, and had to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Lahore with Butt and local trainers.

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