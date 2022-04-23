Arsenal vs Man United, Premier League: Live streaming, ARS vs MUN dream11, all you need to know

Arsenal will host Man United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday

Two teams firmly embroiled in a thrilling race to finish in the top four of Premier League, Arsenal and Manchester United will renew their rivalry on Saturday as the two heavyweights of English football go head to head at the Emirates Stadium in London.

United come into this fixture, after a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of rivals Liverpool, while Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-2 in their previous game and will be riding high on confidence coming into this clash.

As things stand, Arsenal are in fifth place in the league standings, level on 57 points with fourth-placed Tottenham. Man United meanwhile occupy sixth place, with 54 points having played a game more than the Gunners. All of this makes for an interesting battle when the Red Devils visit their adversaries later today.

When and where to watch Arsenal vs Man United - Premier League 2021-22

Where and when is the Arsenal vs Man United, Premier League match being played?

The Arsenal vs Man United, Premier League match will be played on April 23, 2022, at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

What time does the Arsenal vs Man United​, Premier League​ match begin?

The Arsenal vs Man United, Premier League match will begin at 05:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Man United, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Arsenal vs Man United, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Arsenal vs Man United​, Premier League match live streaming?

The Arsenal vs Man United, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Arsenal vs Man United​ predicted playing XI

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Nuno Tavares, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo

ARS vs MUN Dream11 lineup:

Ramsdale, Wan Bissaka, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Sancho, Odegaard, Saka, Elanga, Ronaldo, Nketiah