Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League: Live streaming, ARS v LIV Dream11, time & where to watch

Liverpool go visiting Arsenal in their Premier League clash.

Since Liverpool have been crowned as Premier League champions, there’s been a clear decline in the side’s form.

When and where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

Where and when is the Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match being played?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on July 16, 2020, at Emirates.

What time does the Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match begin?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match will begin at 12:45 AM IST.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League live streaming?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XIs

Arsenal: Martinez, Sokratis, Luiz, Holding, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane