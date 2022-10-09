Arsenal vs Liverpool live streaming: How to watch Premier League, ARS vs LIV dream11; all you need to know

Arsenal vs Liverpool live streaming

Premier League's high flyers Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as they seek to reclaim the top of the table spot after having slipped to second following Manchester City's win over Southampton on Saturday.

Both the Gunners and City have a battle going on between themselves for the table toppers position and after Pep Guardiola guided his side to another win, it's over to his former assistant manager Mikel Arteta to find a way past Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The Reds have been inconsistent this season, particularly defensively, as they played out a 3-3 draw with Brighton Hove Albion last week. Elsewhere, Arsenal have been in surreal form and they come into this fixture after being their North London rivals Tottenham 3-1.

With the two Premier League giants set to lock horns, expect a mouth-watering encounter in London.

All you need to know about Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23

Where and when is the Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match being played?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match will be played on October 9, 2022, at the Emirates stadium in London.

What time does the Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match begin?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match will begin at 09:00 PM IST on Sunday

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match live streaming?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Arsenal vs Liverpool predicted playing XI

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

ARS vs LIV Dream11 lineup:

Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Alexander-Arnold, Saliba, Xhaka, Thiago, Fabinho, Odegaard, Partey, Firmino (VC), Jesus (C)