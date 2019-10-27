Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Crystal Palace visit the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The last time Arsenal and Crystal Palace met at the stadium, Palace beat the home side 3-2. They will be hoping to repeat the same.

When and where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Where and when is the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match being played?

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be played on October 27, 2019, at Emirates Stadium.

What time does the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match begin?

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live streaming?

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Starting XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Daniel Ceballos, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe

Crystal Palace: Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt, Cheikou Koouyate, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend, Jordan Ayew