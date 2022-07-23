Headlines

Arsenal vs Chelsea, pre-season friendlies 2022: Live streaming, ARS vs CHE dream11, where to watch

ARS vs CHE Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Arsenal vs Chelsea, Dream11 Team Player List

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Two of the biggest clubs from London, Arsenal and Chelsea, come face to face in pre-season friendlies as the Gunners gear up to take on the Blues at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. 

Having spent well this summer, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have already scored 15 goals in four games having a 100% win record in their pre-season fixtures. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have won one and lost one game. 

Chelsea defeated Club America, but Raheem Sterling's debut turned sour as they were beaten by Charlotte on penalties. Both teams will be looking to fine-tune their sides before the Premier League begins as bragging rights will be at stake, despite the fact that this match is being called a 'friendly'. 

READ| Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico 2022: Live streaming, RMA vs BAR dream11, where to watch

When and where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea - Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match

Where and when is the Arsenal vs Chelsea, pre-season friendly 2022 match being played?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea, pre-season friendly will be played on July 24, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. 

 

What time does the Arsenal vs Chelsea, pre-season friendly 2022 match begin?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea, pre-season friendly 2022 match will begin at 05:30 AM IST on Sunday in India. 

 

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea, pre-season friendly 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea, pre-season friendly 2022 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD in India.

READ| IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies in Trinidad

How and where to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea, pre-season friendly 2022 match live streaming?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea, pre-season friendly 2022 match live streaming will be available online on SonyLIV and Jio TV. 

 

Arsenal vs Chelsea probable playing XI:

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale; Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavarez; Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Kai Havertz

