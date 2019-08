Arsenal vs Burnley Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ARS vs BUR match in Premier League

Dream11 Prediction- Arsenal vs Burnley

ARS vs BUR Dream11 Team, Premier League 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Arsenal vs Burnley Premier League match today at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 17.

ARS vs BUR Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper: B Leno

Defenders: E Pieters, N Monreal, S Papastathopoulos

Midfielders: J Gudmundsson, A Westwood, L Torreira, M Guendouzi

Forwards: P Aubameyang, A Barnes, A Lacazette

Also read Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs DEL today in PKL 2019

ARS vs BUR My Dream11 Team

B Leno(GK), E Pieters, N Monreal, S Papastathopoulos, J Gudmundsson(VC), A Westwood, L Torreira, M Guendouzi, P Aubameyang(C), A Barnes, A Lacazette.

ARS vs BUR Probable Starting 11

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Leno (GK) Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Sokratis, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, Pepe, Aubameyang

Also read Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BLR vs TAM today in PKL 2019

Burnley possible starting lineup: Pope (GK), Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Barnes, Wood

ARS vs BUR: Match Details

The match between Arsenal and Burnley will take at Emirates Stadium. The match will start at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Check Dream11 Prediction / ARS Dream11 Team / Arsenal Dream11 Team / BUR Dream11 Team / Burnley Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.