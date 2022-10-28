Arsenal defender Pablo Mari among 6 people stabbed in mass attack in Italy, one dead

Source: Fabrizio Romano (Twitter)

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari, who is currently on loan at Italian club A.C Monza was attacked in a mass stabbing incident that took place in Milan on Thursday. The incident happened on the outskirts of the Italian city in a shopping mall, wherein one person died, while several others including Mari were left injured.

According to a report by ANI, Mari is currently in the hospital and has not sustained any fatal injuries. Both Arsenal and his current club Monza have also released statements about the well-being of the defender.

The 29-year-old Mari was in Milan's Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre when the mass stabbing incident took place. He was subsequently taken to the Niguarda hospital, where the player is recovering from his injuries.

As per reports, a 46-year-old man stabbed Mari and five others by grabbing a knife from the shelves and used it to attack those around him at the mall.

"A mentally unstable man decided to stab people. One person has died and four are now seriously injured," a police spokesman said, adding that the suspected attacker has been arrested.

The suspect is said to be suffering from psychological problems and had no previous convictions, according to Italian media.

Expressing concerns regarding the attack on the Spanish soccer player, Arsenal revealed that Mari was not seriously hurt.

"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari," Arsenal said.

"We have been in contact with Pablo`s agent who has told us he`s in hospital and is not seriously hurt," the statement said, reported CNN.

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani added: "Pablo Mari is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon."

