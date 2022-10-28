Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari among 6 people stabbed in mass attack in Italy, one dead

Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari was among one of the victims in a mass stabbing attack in Milan, wherein one person died, while 5 were gravely injured.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 06:49 AM IST

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari among 6 people stabbed in mass attack in Italy, one dead
Source: Fabrizio Romano (Twitter)

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari, who is currently on loan at Italian club A.C Monza was attacked in a mass stabbing incident that took place in Milan on Thursday. The incident happened on the outskirts of the Italian city in a shopping mall, wherein one person died, while several others including Mari were left injured. 

According to a report by ANI, Mari is currently in the hospital and has not sustained any fatal injuries. Both Arsenal and his current club Monza have also released statements about the well-being of the defender. 

The 29-year-old Mari was in Milan's Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre when the mass stabbing incident took place. He was subsequently taken to the Niguarda hospital, where the player is recovering from his injuries. 

READ| England vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Weather, Pitch report, probable playing XI

As per reports, a 46-year-old man stabbed Mari and five others by grabbing a knife from the shelves and used it to attack those around him at the mall. 

"A mentally unstable man decided to stab people. One person has died and four are now seriously injured," a police spokesman said, adding that the suspected attacker has been arrested.

The suspect is said to be suffering from psychological problems and had no previous convictions, according to Italian media.

READ| AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs England Super 12 Match 26, T20 World Cup 2022

Expressing concerns regarding the attack on the Spanish soccer player, Arsenal revealed that Mari was not seriously hurt.

"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari," Arsenal said.

"We have been in contact with Pablo`s agent who has told us he`s in hospital and is not seriously hurt," the statement said, reported CNN.

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani added: "Pablo Mari is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon."

With inputs from ANI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
NASA Artemis-1 mission: Discover the different steps along the journey to the Moon-IN PICS
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as Chief Technology Officer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.