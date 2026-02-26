Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt message for son and soon-to-be 'bahu' as pre-wedding celebrations begin in Jamnagar

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians, Sachin Tendulkar's speech revealed the pride and joy he feels as a father.

The pre-wedding festivities of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok were a star-studded affair, with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar delivering an emotional speech that left everyone in tears. The event, hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, was a grand celebration of the couple's love and commitment to each other.

Sachin Tendulkar's emotional message for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chankdok

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians, Sachin Tendulkar's speech revealed the pride and joy he feels as a father. "When a son brings a girl home to introduce her, then you know that the son has grown up," he said, his voice filled with emotion. Sachin Tendulkar's words were a testament to the strong bond he shares with his son Arjun, and his excitement for the new chapter in his life.

Sachin Tendulkar couldn't help but gade about the couple's love for each other. "They look madly in love with each other," he said, making everyone smile. His words were a reflection of the deep affection and love that Arjun and Saaniya share, and it's clear that the couple is meant to be.





Here’s wishing Arjun and Saaniya, love, respect and a lifetime of togetherness as they embark on a partnership like no other pic.twitter.com/prKlwXv24R — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 25, 2026

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya Chandok, the bride-to-be, is an accomplished individual in her own right. She is the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a pet grooming and wellness brand. A graduate of the London School of Economics, Saaniya has also qualified as a Veterinary Technician, showcasing her passion for animals.

The soon-to-be daughter in-law of Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar comes from a prominent family, with her grandfather Ravi Ghai being the chairman of the Graviss Group. Her parents, Sunny and Gaurika, are also associated with the organization, making her a part of a strong and supportive family.

Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chankdok wedding

Arjun and Saaniya are set to tie the knot on March 5th in Mumbai, and the anticipation is building up. The couple has been busy with pre-wedding celebrations, and their love and chemistry are evident in every picture and video they share. Recently, they met with several prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and President Droupadi Murmu, as part of their wedding festivities.