Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Sachin, Anjali shower flowers on newlyweds, Sara shines in pink; first wedding video out, watch

Sachin Tendulkar's son and cricketer Arjun Tendulkar has tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5. The first wedding video shows the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar showering flower on the newlyweds with their daughter Sara Tendulkar shining in pink dress.

Several celebrities including Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, Asha Bhosle, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Shankar Mahadevan, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Suresh Raina, and Rahul Dravid among others, arrived to bless the newlyweds.

Arjun Tendulkar has steadily carved his own path in cricket. Featuring in five IPL matches for Mumbai Indians, he has picked up three wickets while conceding 114 runs, along with 13 runs with the bat. After making his Mumbai debut in 2021, Arjun now represents Goa in domestic cricket. In a significant move ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year, he was traded from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants and is all set to don LSG colours this season

Saaniya Chandhok comes from an illustrious lineage. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group, and has long shared a close bond with the Tendulkar family, especially Sara Tendulkar, Arjun’s sister, for several years.

