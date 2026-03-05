Fresh controversy rocks Pakistan camp: T20 World Cup player fined over misconduct with female hotel staff in Sri Lanka
Kashmir-based start-up bets on laser power beaming to power devices without wires
Sonu Sood offers free stay to travellers stranded in Dubai amid US-Israel-Iran conflict: 'No nationality, no conditions, just humanity'
Sara Tendulkar steals spotlight in pink saree at brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding; her dance from Sangeet ceremony goes viral; Watch
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Sachin, Anjali shower flowers on newlyweds, Sara shines in pink; first wedding video out, watch
Rule of law, dialogue, diplomacy: PM Modi calls for peace as US-Iran war rages high in West Asia
US-Israel-Iran War: What did India say on sinking of Iranian warship IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka?
US-Iran War: Why sinking of Iranian warship off Sri Lanka is jolt for India
After Yash's Toxic gets postponed, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to now clash with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh
US-Israel-Iran War: What is Minuteman III? US tests nuclear-capable ICBM ‘doomsday’ missile that can hit targets anywhere
SPORTS
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok. Their wedding saw multiple celebrities in attendance, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai among others.
Sachin Tendulkar's son and cricketer Arjun Tendulkar has tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5. The first wedding video shows the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar showering flower on the newlyweds with their daughter Sara Tendulkar shining in pink dress.
Several celebrities including Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, Asha Bhosle, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Shankar Mahadevan, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Suresh Raina, and Rahul Dravid among others, arrived to bless the newlyweds.
Watching the wedding video of Arjun Tendulkar fans who grew up seeing Sachin Tendulkar bat in the 90s must be feeling little older today— (@Loyalsachfan10) March 5, 2026
They must be realizing just how quickly time has passed
Congratulations Arjun & Saaniya ..pic.twitter.com/UlFZNzgEcE
Sachin Tendulkar with Arjun Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar and the entire family after the wedding ceremony
pic.twitter.com/l1gywplzb2— Rohan (@rohann__45) March 5, 2026
Arjun Tendulkar has steadily carved his own path in cricket. Featuring in five IPL matches for Mumbai Indians, he has picked up three wickets while conceding 114 runs, along with 13 runs with the bat. After making his Mumbai debut in 2021, Arjun now represents Goa in domestic cricket. In a significant move ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year, he was traded from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants and is all set to don LSG colours this season
Saaniya Chandhok comes from an illustrious lineage. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group, and has long shared a close bond with the Tendulkar family, especially Sara Tendulkar, Arjun’s sister, for several years.
READ | Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda reception: Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan attend grand celebration