HomeSports

SPORTS

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: PM Modi blesses couple on Sachin Tendulkar's invitation

Sachin personally met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend invite. He was accompanied by his wife Anjali, daughter Sara, son Arjun, and future daughter-in-law Saaniya. In one of the photos, Saaniya and Arjun posed with PM Modi.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 08:21 PM IST

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: PM Modi blesses couple on Sachin Tendulkar's invitation
Cricket sensation Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, reportedly in March. Ahead of the wedding, Sachin extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the intimate Mumbai ceremony. 

"We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple," wrote Sachin Tendulkar on an Instagram post, in which he enclosed two pictures from the time he went to invite PM Modi for his son's wedding. 

Sachin personally met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend invite. He was accompanied by his wife Anjali, daughter Sara, son Arjun, and future daughter-in-law Saaniya. In one of the photos, Saaniya and Arjun posed with PM Modi. 

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding

As reported by several other media portals, Arjun and Saaniya have locked in their marriage date for March this year; however, the official wedding card and details are long-awaited. The 26-year-old left-arm pacer got engaged to Saaniya, the granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai, back in August last year. It was during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session organised on a social media platform that Sachin made his son's engagement official. When he was asked, “Is Arjun’s engagement true?”, he replied, “Yes, absolutely! We are all very excited about the new phase of Arjun’s life.” 


Arjun Tendulkar on the professional front

Arjun Tendulkar has been officially traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction. In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench.

