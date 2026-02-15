Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara arrive in Jamnagar ahead of wedding festivities; watch

The wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on March 3, 2026, building up to the main ceremony on March 5, 2026.

The Tendulkar family has touched down in Jamnagar, marking the start of the pre-wedding celebrations for Arjun Tendulkar and his fiancée Saaniya Chandhok. The family, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali, and daughter Sara, arrived on February 15, a day after Valentine's Day, amid a flurry of paparazzi cameras.

Sachin Tendulkar kept his look simple in a light blue shirt, while Anjali Tendulkar opted for a polished ensemble featuring a pink shirt and sunglasses. Sara Tendulkar, meanwhile, chose a chic and comfortable outfit, pairing a fitted black top with high-waisted, light-wash blue jeans and a grey shawl.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun's fiancée, is an entrepreneur with a growing profile in the pet care space. She is the founder of Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store, a luxury pet grooming and wellness center in Mumbai. Coming from an influential business family with ties to the food and hospitality industry, Saaniya brings academic and professional credentials to her venture. Her family owns iconic brands like Baskin-Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamery, and she is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of Graviss Group.

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding details

The wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on March 3, 2026, building up to the main ceremony on March 5, 2026. The event is expected to be elegant and thoughtfully curated, with a relatively low-profile guest list. The wedding itself is planned as an evening affair, followed by a formal dinner reception. Earlier this week, Sachin Tendulkar and his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally extend an invitation to the wedding celebrations.

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Guest list

The guest list is expected to include prominent figures from politics, sports, and business. Confirmed invitees include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and cricketing legends like Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni. The wedding is being hosted in association with the Ambani family, adding to the grandeur of the occasion